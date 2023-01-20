Cardinals Reportedly Interviewing Broncos DC Ejiro Evero on Friday

The Arizona Cardinals continue their search for head coaching interviews on Friday, as NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reports the team will host Denver Broncos DC Ejiro Evero.

This is only one of a handful of interviews the Cardinals have actually conducted, as they've met with Vance Joseph and Frank Reich as well. They're supposed to meet with DeMeco Ryans and Aaron Glenn at some point this week, too.

The Cardinals have also shown interest in Sean Payton and Brian Flores.

Ejiro won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021 as their secondary coach/passing game coordinator before taking the Denver DC job in 2022. Despite not having Bradley Chubb, Evero helped the Broncos maintain their status as one of the top defensive units in the league even with one of the worst offenses placing them in tough positions.

When the Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett with just a few games to go in the season, Denver initially asked Evero to take over interim duties but he declined. Prior to his stint in Los Angeles, he spent time with the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers as well.

Evero has drawn interest from all five vacant head coach openings this offseason, speaking to the type of coach many around the league feel he can become.

His players certainly feel that way.

“He provides all the qualities you need in a coach,” said All-Pro CB Patrick Surtain to The Athletic. “He’s a great leader, very outspoken, brings a lot of energy into the room and he’s just a great person in general. A great people person. You can go to him for anything. On the football field, he’s just going to go out there and bring all the energy. He’s going to do what is best for the team.”

Justin Simmons also offered, "He helped my game so much this year. Just when you think you know a good amount, you always learn so much more from a new mind and a new set of eyes and the way that he coaches and the way that affects coaches, the assistant coaches around the defensive room. I’m just so thankful for him and his leadership. I’ve learned so much from him, both on and off the field.”

Out of the seven candidates the Cardinals have shown interest in, most of them have been defensive guys that bring promise of a culture change in Arizona. Evero perfectly suits that bill as a prospect.

