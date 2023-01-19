FiveThirtyEight Grades A.J. Green as Worst WR in NFL

Arizona Cardinals WR A.J. Green didn't exactly grade well in FiveThirtyEight's WR rankings to end the season.

The Arizona Cardinals will undergo a massive roster change this offseason. Per OverTheCap, 37 players in Arizona will need decisions made on their future as they head into free agency, yet few have accomplished as much as WR A.J. Green has in his career.

Green once dominated NFL fields with every step, leaping over helpless defenders and coming down with any ball thrown his direction.

Yet those days are far in the past. After signing with the Cardinals in 2021, he posted a modest 54 receptions for 848 yards and three receiving touchdowns - not shabby playing second fiddle to DeAndre Hopkins and James Conner scoring what felt like twice a game on the ground.

Yet 2022 was a different story: Despite playing in 15 games, he either tied or recorded career-lows in targets (47), receptions (24), receiving yards (236), touchdowns (2) and yards per target (5.0).

The addition of Marquise Brown alongside Hopkins was sure to push anybody down the pecking order, yet the move to bring in Robbie Anderson and the emergence of Greg Dortch didn't exactly help either.

However, Green simply wasn't great whenever he was on the field. FiveThirtyEight graded a total of 87 receivers in the NFL based on stats such as getting open, making the catch, yards after the catch and overall ability.

Green finished No. 87, placing himself dead last on that list with an overall score of 18.

In the plot below (pulled from the article), the highlighted areas is where Green stood compared to others.

Another visualization that shows numbers/data with Green at the bottom:

The 34-year-old receiver may retire after what has undoubtedly been an illustrious career. However, it's hard to say 2022 wasn't a disappointment for a variety of reasons.

