Ranked: Most Likely to be Named Cardinals Head Coach

The Arizona Cardinals have indeed thrown the net far and wide in hopes of finding their next head coach. Here's how they rank.

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill was adamant he would search far and wide for their next head coach.

Seven candidates into finding a replacement for Kliff Kingsbury, he wasn't kidding.

The Cardinals officially welcomed general manager Monti Ossenfort to town on Tuesday, and one of the first questions he took in his new position was how he would approach the search to find a new coach to turn around a 4-13 team.

"There's a lot of important characteristics there and I think the key is that we find the head coach that is right for this team. There are many ways of doing things and I think finding a head coach that aligns with the way I see building a team and the way Michael sees building an organization," Ossenfort told media members.

"Then there's the specifics in terms of leadership in developing players and coaches, in being a teacher of fundamentals, details and techniques. Those are all things— we're trying to build a sustainable program here. This is not a short-term fix, so we want a coach that sees the big picture and understands that we're not happy with just the results of 2023. We're building this for extended championship teams as we move forward.”

From Super Bowl winners to inexperienced coordinators, the Cardinals have gathered quite the array of candidates.

While each fan will have their ideal man in charge, this list is strictly based on how realistic each candidate's chances are:

The Favorite: Brian Flores

Why he fits: The Cardinals are in search of a massive culture shock, and there's few names available who can match what Flores brings to the table. His tenure in Miami showed he's capable of turning around even the worst of football teams, and you have to like his chances with a more talented roster here in Arizona. Ossenfort's previous ties with him in New England makes him the current favorite for the job.

Why he doesn't fit: Maximizing Kyler Murray should be top priority for Arizona, something Kliff Kingsbury failed to do in his four-year stretch in the desert. Flores' harsh partnership with Tua Tagovailoa doesn't exactly bode well for Murray. On top of that, Flores will need to bring on an offensive coordinator that can take Arizona's offense to new heights.

Close Behind: Vance Joseph

Why he fits: Joseph is already familiar with everything/everybody in the facility and understands exactly what Bidwill expects out of a head coach. His previous experience under a similar position in Denver, learning what not to do from Kingsbury and of course the money saved with simply promoting him from defensive coordinator all factor into a strong candidacy for Bidwill to consider.

Why he doesn't fit: Losing breeds losing, and the Cardinals need to seriously hit the rest button in order to right the ship sooner rather than later. That involves finding outside help from Arizona, and there's fear that Bidwill would simply be feeding into mediocrity with Joseph at the helm. A fresh perspective is needed, and Joseph hasn't given much in his previous stints as Arizona's DC/Denver's HC to prove he can help turn the tide of the franchise.

Best of the Rest

No. 3: Frank Reich

Why he fits: Reich is one of the few candidates Arizona has requested to interview that has an extensive background on the offensive side of the ball. Serving as the OC for the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, Reich should be able to bring success with a healthy Murray at the helm. His leadership approach and five years at the helm in Indianapolis also serves as a bonus.

Why he doesn't fit: After Andrew Luck retired, Reich's offense slowly deteriorated into one of the worst units in the league. Reich was canned before the regular season even ended, as the Colts decided to part ways with him after just nine games. It's clear the personnel decisions Reich brought on failed, and the message he was sending simply dried out. That's a fear for Cardinals fans who witnessed the same with Kingsbury.

T-4: DeMeco Ryans

Why he fits: Arizona's in search of somebody who knows what winning football looks like, and Ryans is the leader of perhaps the best defensive unit in football. He's been able to maximize talent all three levels of the defense and would likely bring an offensive mind from the 49ers/Shanahan tree with him. Few candidates are as hot as Ryans, who is set to complete four interviews this week.

Why he doesn't fit: Although there's little to nitpick with Ryans as a prospect, you're always taking a gamble with a first-time head coach. There's also the point of wanting to clean up Arizona's offensive woes, something he's not exactly equipped to handle personally.

T-4: Ejiro Evero

Why he fits: Evero has garnered nothing but high praise from those around him, and rightfully so. Even without Bradley Chubb, the Broncos still possessed one of the top defensive units in the league with Evero at the helm. He's drawn interest from all five vacant openings, and the Super Bowl he won with the Los Angeles Rams as their secondary coach and passing game coordinator suggests he's capable of finding success anywhere.

Why he doesn't fit: Basically copy and paste why Ryans may not be a fit: lack of experience as a head coach and isn't exactly known for being an offensive mastermind. Very little negatives for Evero in the eyes of many.

Likely Not Happening: Aaron Glenn

Why he fits: Glenn is the definition of the leader, and that's played a major role in Detroit turning their season around to the point of nearly making the playoffs. He's well accomplished as a player and his leadership style could make a bubble blast through a telephone pole. Dan Campbell isn't a bad coach to learn from either, though the coffee habits are questionable.

Why he doesn't fit: Detroit's turnaround was fun to watch, but it's hard to justify hiring a defensive coordinator who saw his defense rank dead last in the league in yards allowed per game with 392.4. Their 25.1 points per game tied for the third-worst rate in the league also.

The Dream is Over: Sean Payton

Why he fits: When evaluating resumes for potential hires, Payton sits atop the list. Under his guidance, the Saints were a perennial playoff team for a large portion of his tenure in New Orleans with a Super Bowl victory to show. Payton's presence in Arizona - both from a culture and offensive standpoint - would likely yield the best results.

Why he doesn't fit: Here's where that dream comes to rest. We can point out the massive asking price the Saints require (a first-round pick to start the conversation) on top of the salary Bidwill would have to fork over (Payton will dictate $20 million annually), but the real killer was the hiring of Ossenfort. Payton wanted his hands on the wheel in terms of organizational control, and the Cardinals moving in their own direction was the cherry on top of the "this isn't happening" sundae.

Arizona Cardinals Top Stories

Cardinals' WR Coach Shawn Jefferson to Interview With New England

DeMeco Ryans Set to Interview With Cardinals This Week

Report: Ian Cunningham Rejected Offer to Become Cardinals GM

PFF Says Cardinals Should Target Dre'Mont Jones

Report: Cardinals Request to Interview Aaron Glenn

Sean Payton to Cardinals 'Unlikely' According to NFL Insider