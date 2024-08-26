Two Players Cardinals Should Acquire This Week
At this time last year, Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort was really working the phones. What resulted was three trades and six new Cardinals off of waivers.
This year likely is a bit calmer.
That does not mean there won't be movement.
There are a couple of moves that are likely to happen however. It could be moves that don't amount to much, or it could be these two guys:
Tyler Huntley QB
Some may remember Huntley for going to a Pro Bowl a few years ago (some would say dubiously). However many forget he did an admirable job of filling in for Lamar Jackson, throwing for 658 yards and throwing 2 Touchdowns to 3 Interceptions.
Would most Cardinals fans prefer Clayton Tune coming off the bench to spell Kyler Murray? Or Tyler Huntley? My guess is the latter.
He also would likely be a decent fit, given he has spent time in the Cleveland Browns offense that Drew Petzing has used parts of for the current Cardinals attack.
(Many also forget, including myself, that Huntley is still only 26 years old as of this writing).
James Houston EDGE
James Houston is an interesting part of the Detroit Lions organization. Just two years ago, in his rookie season, he surprised everyone with 8 sacks in limited playing time.
Last year? An injury riddled season lead to...zero sacks. Quite the contradiction.
This year? It's no secret, and Coach Dan Campbell has even said as such, his roster spot isn't exactly secure.
You know who might know Houston very well however? Dave Sears, the Lions' director of college scouting in 2022 when they draft Houston in the sixth round.
Houston would, however, almost certainly help Arizona's pass rush, particularly on third down, when they need to get off the field when they can this season. I think most Cardinals fans would take 6-7 sacks from a player like Houston this year.
Will either of these players be available on waivers?
Maybe not - if they are, Arizona should pounce (should they make it past Carolina, Washington and New England). Don't be surprised, though, if Ossenfort pulls off yet another trade in the next few days - and these are two names to keep in mind.