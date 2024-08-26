All Cardinals

Two Players Cardinals Should Acquire This Week

Most Cardinals could use some good news after a rough week - could one of these two offer some joy?

Jack London

Lions linebacker James Houston looks on during warmups before the NFC championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024.
Lions linebacker James Houston looks on during warmups before the NFC championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

At this time last year, Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort was really working the phones. What resulted was three trades and six new Cardinals off of waivers.

This year likely is a bit calmer.

That does not mean there won't be movement.

There are a couple of moves that are likely to happen however. It could be moves that don't amount to much, or it could be these two guys:

Tyler Huntley
Cleveland Browns quarterback Tyler Huntley throws during the second half of an NFL preseason football game at Cleveland Browns Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tyler Huntley QB

Some may remember Huntley for going to a Pro Bowl a few years ago (some would say dubiously). However many forget he did an admirable job of filling in for Lamar Jackson, throwing for 658 yards and throwing 2 Touchdowns to 3 Interceptions.

Would most Cardinals fans prefer Clayton Tune coming off the bench to spell Kyler Murray? Or Tyler Huntley? My guess is the latter.

He also would likely be a decent fit, given he has spent time in the Cleveland Browns offense that Drew Petzing has used parts of for the current Cardinals attack.

(Many also forget, including myself, that Huntley is still only 26 years old as of this writing).

James Houston Detroit Lion
Aug 24, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kyle Allen (4) is sacked by Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (41) in the second quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports / Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

James Houston EDGE

James Houston is an interesting part of the Detroit Lions organization. Just two years ago, in his rookie season, he surprised everyone with 8 sacks in limited playing time.

Last year? An injury riddled season lead to...zero sacks. Quite the contradiction.

This year? It's no secret, and Coach Dan Campbell has even said as such, his roster spot isn't exactly secure.

You know who might know Houston very well however? Dave Sears, the Lions' director of college scouting in 2022 when they draft Houston in the sixth round.

Houston would, however, almost certainly help Arizona's pass rush, particularly on third down, when they need to get off the field when they can this season. I think most Cardinals fans would take 6-7 sacks from a player like Houston this year.

Will either of these players be available on waivers?

Maybe not - if they are, Arizona should pounce (should they make it past Carolina, Washington and New England). Don't be surprised, though, if Ossenfort pulls off yet another trade in the next few days - and these are two names to keep in mind.

Published
Jack London

JACK LONDON

Home/Analysis