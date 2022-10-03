Cardinals Designate Three Players to Return to Practice

On Monday, the Arizona Cardinals announced cornerback Antonio Hamilton, quarterback Colt McCoy and wide receiver Antoine Wesley have been designated for return and can begin practicing.

The team can activate each player to the 53-man roster at any time during the next 21 days or at the conclusion of the three-week period.

All three players coming back is great news, in different ways.

McCoy has been pivotal in Kyler Murray's growth, and his presence both in practice and on the sidelines during games will be needed in a long season.

Hamilton returns to a secondary desperately needing another strong presence, and his play prior to being injured suggested he could be productive in the defensive backfield. His presence, more than anybody else's returning, would be huge.

Wesley flashed brilliance at times last season, and with DeAndre Hopkins still out for another two games, the receiver depth has been tested. Wesley (6-foot-4) and his height will be very welcomed.

