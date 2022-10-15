Skip to main content

Cardinals Make Roster Moves Ahead of Seahawks Matchup

The Arizona Cardinals announced a handful of roster moves prior to Sunday's road trip to play the Seattle Seahawks.

On Saturday, the Arizona Cardinals made the following roster moves: 

-Activated QB Colt McCoy from the injured reserve list 

-Elevated RB Corey Clement and WR Javon Wims to the active roster from the practice squad as standard elevations 

-Released LB Devon Kennard

McCoy's window to return to practice opened last week, and now the Texas product looks to cement himself again as the team's QB2 behind Kyler Murray. His presence and leadership for Murray was missed on the sideline. 

Corey Clement was confirmed by head coach Kliff Kingsbury to get some action this week after James Conner, Darrel Williams and Jonathan Ward were deemed out for Sunday. Eno Benjamin will get the start. 

With no WR's on the injury report, Javon Wims was likely signed as a special teams replacement. 

Devon Kennard was released as part of the roster moves. He tweeted the following on on Saturday just minutes before the moves became official:

Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Devon Kennard (42) smiles during practice on Sept. 24, 2020, at Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center in Tempe, Ariz.
