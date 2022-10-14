Cardinals' Three X-Factors vs. Seahawks

The Arizona Cardinals have one more week to play without DeAndre Hopkins as they face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Could it be better for the 2-3 Cardinals? Absolutely. Arizona is the ony team in the NFL to not score a single point in the first quarter. They have a -18 point differential and are 0-3 at home.

But a win against Seattle and the Cardinals are back to .500. There's been no shortage of injuries that have created tests to the team's depth, and that will continue in Week 6.

Kyler Murray and Marquise Brown have formed a connectioin. Brown leads the team in receptions (38), targets (55), receiving yards (417) and touchdown receptions (3). There's no doubt that Brown will be apart of the team's gameplan against a shaky Seahawks secondary.

Other than Murray and Brown, these players can find themselves as x-factors heading into Week 3:

Three X-Factors for Cardinals-Eagles

Eno Benjamin

With James Conner out Sunday, Eno Benjamin is set to receive first-team reps at running back. Backup running backs Jonathan Ward landed on injured reserve and Darrel Williams will miss the game as well.

In five games, Benjamin has totaled 233 yards from scrimmage, averaging 4.5 yards per carry. In Week 5 against the Philadelphia Eagles, he had a 11-yard touchdown run with 9:43 remaining in the game which led to the game-tying extra point.

The Seahawks defense is a good matchup for Benjamin. So far, Seattle has given up at least 100 scrimmage yards to a rusher in each game.

Benjamin had a tremendous training camp and his agility was on full display heading into his third season.

After being inactive in each game during his rookie season in 2020 and being the third fiddle last season, Benjamin is ready to breakout in his first game as a starter.

“I definitely believe that I’ve got what it takes to be an every-down back here in this league,” Benjamin said.

Rondale Moore

Much of Seattle's attention on defense will be on Brown and rightfully so. But Rondale Moore has a chance to breakout in his third game of the season.

Moore played a season-high 63 snaps and had seven catches for 68 yards in Week 5. With A.J. Green back, Moore returned to the slot role, where he performs best.

That sets up for him to produce a strong outing as the Seahawks' secondary has struggled to defend slot receivers. They've allowed the fourth-most yards after the catch and have also given up 430 passing yards per game, which is worst in the NFL.

The second-year receiver missed the first three games due to a hamstring injury.

As long as his injuries are in the past, Kliff Kingsbury has a chance to ignite Moore's abilities.

Byron Murphy

One of the most underrated defenders on the Cardinals this season has to be cornerback Byron Murphy.

In Week 2, Murphy held Pro Bowl Davante Adams to two receptions for 12 yards on seven targets. He would return a fumble 59 yards to get the Cardinals a win overtime in the same game. The 24-year-old also limited Cooper Kupp to 44 yards on four catches and A.J. Brown hauled in just three passes for 35 yards.

Since Antonio Hamilton returned, Murphy has played the slot. He'll be seeing plenty of Tyler Lockett, who's posted four games of 75 receiving yards or more, with two of those games over 100 yards.

It'll be key to limit the Pro Bowl receiver Lockett, especially knowing the Seahawks have another big-play threat in DK Metcalf.

Seattle's Geno Smith has been sensational so far in 2022, but look for Murphy to catch his first interception of the season.

