Skip to main content

NFL Week 6 Coverage Map: Who Can Watch Cardinals-Seahawks?

The nice people over at 506 Sports have provided TV coverage maps for Week 6. Here's who can watch the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks.

Week 6 of the NFL season is already here, and the Arizona Cardinals hope to get back to .500 when they travel to take on the Seattle Seahawks. 

The Cardinals play in the afternoon slate on FOX in their third road trip of the season. Here's the viewing schedule for fans across the county, via the nice people at 506 Sports:

CBS Early

CBS Early Week 6

Most of the country will enjoy Ian Eagle and Charles Davis call the Ravens-Giants game for the first action of the day. Those in both the Phoenix and Seattle market (along with the entire west coast/side of the country) will view this interconference meeting. 

The entire country (not kidding) will have the highly anticipated meeting between the Bills and Chiefs for the late CBS game.

FOX Single

Fox Week 6 Map

The only markets getting the Cardinals-Seahawks game in the late slate are Phoenix and the PNW. 

Majority of the country will watch the Jets-Packers. 

There have been some minor updates to the viewing schedule, which can be viewed in the somewhat fine print at the bottom of the picture. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Zaven Collins Talks Geno Smith, Seahawks Offense

Four Cardinals Questionable, Four Out vs. Seattle

Cardinals 3 X-Factors vs. Seahawks

Kliff Kingsbury Rules Four Players Out vs. Seahawks

The Athletic Isn't Confident in Arizona

Cardinals Embracing Challenge Geno Smith Provides

Cardinals RB James Conner Expected to Miss Week 6, per Report

Marquise Brown Paying Dividends for Cardinals, Fantasy Owners

In This Article (1)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

Zaven Collins Talks Seattle Offense
Analysis

Cardinals LB Zaven Collins Talks Geno Smith, Seahawks Offense

By Donnie Druin
James Conner
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Four Cardinals Out, Four More Questionable vs. Seattle

By Donnie Druin
Rondale Moore
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals' Three X-Factors vs. Seahawks

By Ryan Sanudo
James Conner
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Kliff Kingsbury Rules Four Cardinals Out vs. Seahawks

By Donnie Druin
Cardinals Defense
Analysis

ESPN FPI Predicts Cardinals to Beat Seahawks in Week 6

By Donnie Druin
Kyler Murray
Analysis

The Athletic Isn't Confident in Cardinals Moving Forward

By Donnie Druin
Geno Smith
Analysis

Cardinals Embracing Challenge Geno Smith Provides

By Donnie Druin
J.J. Watt
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals Thursday Injury Report: J.J. Watt Limited

By Donnie Druin