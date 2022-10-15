NFL Week 6 Coverage Map: Who Can Watch Cardinals-Seahawks?

Week 6 of the NFL season is already here, and the Arizona Cardinals hope to get back to .500 when they travel to take on the Seattle Seahawks.

The Cardinals play in the afternoon slate on FOX in their third road trip of the season. Here's the viewing schedule for fans across the county, via the nice people at 506 Sports:

CBS Early

Most of the country will enjoy Ian Eagle and Charles Davis call the Ravens-Giants game for the first action of the day. Those in both the Phoenix and Seattle market (along with the entire west coast/side of the country) will view this interconference meeting.

The entire country (not kidding) will have the highly anticipated meeting between the Bills and Chiefs for the late CBS game.

FOX Single

The only markets getting the Cardinals-Seahawks game in the late slate are Phoenix and the PNW.

Majority of the country will watch the Jets-Packers.

There have been some minor updates to the viewing schedule, which can be viewed in the somewhat fine print at the bottom of the picture.

