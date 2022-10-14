On Friday, Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury ruled out the following players: James Conner, Darrel Williams, Trayvon Mullen and Matt Prater.

Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson reported yesterday Conner and Williams would miss time.

Kingsbury confirmed Williams has a MCL sprain and said, "next week might be pushing it" as the Cardinals play on Thursday night following Sunday.

Kingsbury confirmed Corey Clement would likely play this Sunday. Clement was signed to the team earlier this week along with Ty'Son Williams. Eno Benjamin is in line to be the RB1 in Arizona.

Center Rodney Hudson was limited but returned to practice on Friday, his status still remains up in the air for Seattle.

Game statuses are due later today, but we already know four players for the Cardinals that will be missing in action.

