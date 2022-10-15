Three Bets to Make for Cardinals-Seahawks

The Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks are both 2-3 heading into Week 6's matchup.

Another crucial NFC West meeting is in store, as the loser of this meeting will drop to the basement of the division with 1/3 of the season already played.

Perhaps Kyler Murray vs. Geno Smith isn't the matchup we all dreamed of, yet both offenses have shown capable of putting up points whenever they get going.

What's more American than watching football? Betting on the game, cause why not make money while you're doing it, right?

SI Sportsbook has the Cardinals at -1.5-point favorites, but what other wagers should you consider?

Here's three bets to take before the Cardinals and Seahawks take the field:

Seattle +2.5 (FanDuel -104)

⁃ The Seahawks under Pete Carroll are 10-3-1 ATS as divisional underdogs

⁃ First time for Cardinals under Kliff being away favorites against a division rival

⁃ Divisional home teams are on a 9-0 ATS run in Week 6

⁃ Division favorites of less than four points, that lost to their opponent in the previous matchup in which they allowed at least 20% of possessions to be first downs, are 1-10 ATS since 2021

Eno Benjamin OVER 61.5 Rushing Yards (DK -110)

⁃ Under Kliff, whenever one of his top-two running backs get injured, he deploys a bellcow. The top running back for the week (Eno) averages 18.6 carries and 66 yards.

⁃ Seahawks have given up 145+ rush yards per game since Week 2, including 3 games of 179+ yards.

⁃ Alvin Kamara: 23 carries for 103 yards

⁃ Jamaal Williams: 19 for 108

⁃ Cordarrelle Patterson: 17 for 141

⁃ Jeff Wilson: 18 for 84

⁃ Melvin Gordon + Javonte Williams: 19 for 101

Most Receptions Brown vs Metcalf - Marquise Brown (DK -130):

⁃ Metcalf career receptions vs Arizona: 1, 0, 2, 3, 4, 5

⁃ Could draw Byron Murphy shadow, who has limited other top receivers such as Davante Adams, Cooper Kupp and AJ Brown.

⁃ Brown has 10+ targets and 6+ catches in four straight games (DK only 2/5 games with 6+ catches)

