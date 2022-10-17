Arizona Cardinals WR Marquise Brown suffered a potentially season-ending foot injury in Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Brown was acquired via trade during the 2022 NFL Draft and has starred as Arizona's No. 1 WR in the absence of DeAndre Hopkins.

With Hopkins returning this week after injury, the Cardinals were ready to roll out one of the top receiver combinations in the game.

Now, it appears as if that won't happen.

Brown told reporters his x-rays were negative after the game on Sunday. His injury came on a fourth-down play where cornerback Tariq Woolen intercepted a jump ball and landed on top of Brown's leg.

This also puts into perspective the recent trade for Robbie Anderson, who was dealt to the Cardinals this morning.

We should know more about Brown's health in the coming days, but all signs point to Arizona being without Hollywood for the remaining slate of games.

The Cardinals will welcome the New Orleans Saints on Thursday with a receiving corps consisting of Hopkins, Anderson, A.J. Green, Rondale Moore and others.

