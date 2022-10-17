In the NFL, you are what your record shows, and the Arizona Cardinals are 2-4.

The loss to the Seattle Seahawks is still relatively fresh, so let's keep a few things straight.

The season is not over. We're only 1/3 of the way through the schedule, and Arizona is still well within reach of every team's goal: Win their division, first and foremost. Plenty of time exists for change to occur and to right the ship.

The Cardinals also endured a tough schedule out of the gate, and missing your top weapon in DeAndre Hopkins is a cherry on top of what was expected to be a sh-- sundae.

However, Arizona fans are used to eating that delicacy this season, and that's the problem.

The Cardinals are 2-4, but seemingly occur the same mistakes, slow starts and setbacks on a weekly basis. What's the point of hope if you're watching the same team beat itself week after week?

The helm of their problems, whether it be clock management or overall inability to score points, starts with the man running the show in Kliff Kingsbury.

No, Kingsbury doesn't throw interceptions. He doesn't miss blocks- or kicks. He doesn't run wrong routes, either.

However, it's ultimately his ship that's sinking, and that's precisely the way he wanted it.

Acting as a head coach and offensive coordinator is a large responsibility. Kingsbury has been hailed as an offensive mastermind and quarterback whisperer, and it was either his way or the highway when it comes to Arizona's success.

Thus far, the Cardinals have been stranded on the side of the road.

That's the way it goes: Kingsbury would get all the credit for Arizona's offensive firepower doing what it does best, so it shouldn't come as a surprise to him or anybody else when fans are calling for his head after a dismal start.

"Fire Kliff" was trending in the state of Arizona on Sunday night:

Have the players been out-played? Sure, but it's also Kingsbury's job to get them ready and prepare his squad.

Has Kingsbury been out-coached thus far? Nearly every single week. We're a miracle comeback from Arizona being 1-5.

However you would like to boil it down, the chess pieces are ultimately controlled by Kingsbury. He boasts in victory and hangs his head in defeat.

Is Thursday's game against the New Orleans Saints a must-win for Kingsbury? The jury is still out on that, but it's safe to say nobody is pleased with the performance he's put in thus far.

The "Fire Kliff Kingsbury" Train continues to gain steam. I'm all for avoiding overreactions, but the rails coming off the tracks so early in the season suggest this is warranted.

