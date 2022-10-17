Cardinals Acquire Robbie Anderson From Panthers, per Report

The Arizona Cardinals reportedly have a new wide receiver.

On Monday, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported the Cardinals had acquired Carolina Panthers WR Robbie Anderson via trade.

The compensation is unknown at this time.

The trade comes just one day after Cardinals WR Marquise Brown suffered an unknown injury during the team;s 19-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. DeAndre Hopkins is also done serving his six-game suspension for PED use, too.

A split between the Panthers and Anderson seemed inevitable after Sunday's scene where Anderson was apparently kicked off Carolina's sideline after an exchange with coaches.

The Cardinals will pay Anderson the remaining balance of his season's salary, which is just under $700k.

The 29-year-old receiver has 13 receptions for 206 yards and one touchdown thus far.

Arizona hosts the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football this week.

