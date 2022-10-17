Skip to main content

Cardinals Acquire Robbie Anderson From Panthers, per Report

The Arizona Cardinals, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, traded for Carolina Panthers WR Robbie Anderson on Monday.

The Arizona Cardinals reportedly have a new wide receiver. 

On Monday, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported the Cardinals had acquired Carolina Panthers WR Robbie Anderson via trade. 

The compensation is unknown at this time. 

The trade comes just one day after Cardinals WR Marquise Brown suffered an unknown injury during the team;s 19-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. DeAndre Hopkins is also done serving his six-game suspension for PED use, too. 

A split between the Panthers and Anderson seemed inevitable after Sunday's scene where Anderson was apparently kicked off Carolina's sideline after an exchange with coaches. 

The Cardinals will pay Anderson the remaining balance of his season's salary, which is just under $700k.

The 29-year-old receiver has 13 receptions for 206 yards and one touchdown thus far.

Arizona hosts the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football this week. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

TOP ARIZONA CARDINALS STORIES

The "Fire Kliff Kingsbury" Train Gathering Steam

Report Card: Grading Arizona's Coaches in Week 6 Defeat

Injury Update to Marquise Brown

Three Bright Spots in Cardinals-Seahawks

Three Takeaways From Cardinals' Loss to Seahawks

Kyler Murray Trends on Twitter After Loss to Seattle

Game Recap: Cardinals Fall to Seahawks 19-9

In This Article (1)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

Kingsbury Carroll
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Seahawks Troll Kingsbury, Cardinals on Twitter

By Donnie Druin
Kliff Kingsbury
Analysis

The 'Fire Kliff Kingsbury Train' Gaining Steam With Cardinals Fans

By Donnie Druin
Kyler Murray Kliff Kingsbury
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

Kliff Kingsbury Drastically Flunks in Week 6 Cardinals Report Card

By Kyler Burd
Marquise Brown
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals WR Marquise Brown Spotted in Boot; Gives Update on Injury

By Donnie Druin
© Michael Chow via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

Three Bright Spots in Cardinals' Loss to Seahawks

By Donnie Druin
Kliff Kingsbury
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

Three Takeaways From Cardinals' 19-9 Loss to Seahawks

By Ryan Sanudo
Kyler Murray
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Trends on Twitter After Loss to Seahawks

By Donnie Druin
Seahawks
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

Highlights, Game Recap: Cardinals Fall to Seahawks in Week 6

By Donnie Druin