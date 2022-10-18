Arizona Cardinals WR Marquise Brown was on his way to a monster season before an injury derailed his season.

In the six week of absence of DeAndre Hopkins, Brown paced the Cardinals in receptions (43), targets (64), receiving yards (485), receiving touchdowns (3) and first downs (24).

With Hopkins set to arrive back to the team this week, excitement was through the roof for the duo to finally hit the field together and provide a legitimate boost to a Cardinals offense that desperately needs one.

Yet a foot injury, first thought to be season-ending, is putting Brown on the sidelines until further notice. Ian Rapoport reported the MRI wasn't as bad as initially thought, and the recovery time should be around six weeks.

Kliff Kingsbury confirmed Brown would be seeking a second opinion, but the receiver is ultimately set to be placed on injured reserve sooner than later.

On Tuesday, Brown tweeted for the first time since his injury.

A six week timeframe would put Brown right on schedule (with an extra week thanks to the bye) to return on Monday Night Football against the New England Patriots on Dec. 12.

