Cardinals Open as Betting Favorites Over Seahawks

The Arizona Cardinals, for the first time this season, enter as betting favorites into a game week.

For their Week 6 meeting with the Seattle Seahawks, the Cardinals are favored by -2.5 points on SI Sportsbook.

A slim figure, but favored nonetheless.

Through the first five weeks of the season, they've been underdogs ranging from six to one point in the early stage of the year. Despite actually being 2-3, they are 3-2 against the spread thus far.

Arizona is -150 on the moneyline.

This will be the fifth of six games the Seahawks are underdogs in, as they were only favored in their meeting with Atlanta, which they lost 27-23 in Week 3.

The Cardinals hope to make their record 3-0 ATS on the road when they travel to Seattle. The Seahawks are 1-1 as the home team thus far.

