Eight Cardinals Labeled as DNP in Thursday Injury Report vs. Eagles

The Arizona Cardinals have released their injury report for Thursday, with a total of now 17 players on watch for Week 5's meeting against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Cardinals welcomed back Kelvin Beachum, Zach Ertz and Marquise Brown to the field after they were absent on Wednesday.

Rondale Moore and Trayvon Mullen practiced fully on Wednesday but were limited on Thursday. Watt was a limited participant yesterday before not appearing today.

Fully practiced: Beachum, Ertz

Limited: Brown, Moore, Mullen, Zaven Collins, A.J. Green, D.J. Humphries, Ezekiel Turner

Did not practice: Watt, Max Garcia, Rodney Hudson, Rashard Lawrence, Matt Prater, Justin Pugh, Nick Vigil, Maxx Williams

Earlier this week, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Prater would be out this week, while Green was "hopeful".

The three players activated from IR in Colt McCoy, Antoine Wesley and Antonio Hamilton, practiced fully for a second straight day and appear to be good to go for Sunday in some capacity.

Game statuses for Week 5 are revealed on Friday, and it appears the Cardinals will again have some notable names marked as questionable heading into the matchup vs. Philadelphia.

