Cardinals Thursday Notebook: Hollywood Returns

TEMPE -- The Arizona Cardinals began their second day of practice today, and a few notable names were still missing.

J.J. Watt, Max Garcia, Rodney Hudson, Matt Prater, Maxx Williams, Nick Vigil and Rashard Lawrence were not spotted during the open portion of practice.

All but Watt (who was limited on Wednesday) have missed their second day of practice for the week.

In better news, the Cardinals saw Kelvin Beachum, Marquise Brown, Zach Ertz, Zaven Collins, A.J. Green, D.J. Humphries and Ezekiel Turner on the practice field.

Beachum/Brown/Ertz made their debut for the week while the rest practiced in limited action yesterday.

We'll know more about precisely how much they were involved when the Thursday injury report drops later today.

Perhaps more important than anything, Arizona unveiled their alternate uniforms to be worn this weekend, which will feature the new black helmets with black jerseys and white pants.

Today, we spoke with defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Here's what he offered:

-Sack numbers don't concern him

-Trayvon Mullen has been impressing.

-Antonio Hamilton will "hopefully" be ready to go on Sunday.

-Eagles offensive line is one of the best they've faced in a long time.

-Myjai Sanders is "working hard" but is still growing and coming along.

-Simmons has "earned the right" to play more snaps after having two great weeks of practice

