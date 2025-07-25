Former Arizona Cardinals LB Retires
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals LB Jordan Hicks is calling it a career.
Hicks was placed on the reserve/retired list by the Cleveland Browns today, effectively ending his 10-year career in the league.
"After 23 years of playing football, I’m officially retiring from the NFL," Hicks wrote in an Instagram post.
"Football has given me more than I could have ever imagined. Purpose, discipline, brotherhood, and a platform to impact others. But most importantly it showed me who I am outside the game.
"I leave this chapter with deep gratitude for every lesson, challenge, and victory. I’m proud of what I accomplished on the field, but even more proud of the man I’ve become because of it.
"To my teammates, coaches, fans, and most importantly my family.. thank you for your unwavering support throughout this journey. I’m looking forward to this next season of life and all that it brings.
"I walk away with peace knowing I gave football all I had, and that the best is yet to come.
"Forever Grateful, Jordan Hicks."
Former Cardinals DE J.J. Watt commented with, "Hell of a teammate, hell of a career. Congrats on an incredible run brother!!" while countless other teammates also gave words of support.
Hicks first entered the league as a third-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015. He spent the first four years of his career there before signing a four-year, $36 million contract to land with the Cardinals.
Hicks anchored the defensive front in the desert for three seasons before being released ahead of 2022. Hicks also featured for the Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns to finish his career.
He leaves the NFL with 131 starts in 134 games played with 952 tackles, 16.5 sacks, 13 interceptions, 11 fumbles recovered, six fumbles forced and 2 defensive touchdowns.