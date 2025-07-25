Arizona Cardinals Tease New Uniform Details
ARIZONA -- Earlier in the offseason, it was announced the Arizona Cardinals and the rest of the NFC West division would be featured in the NFL's new "rivalry" uniform series that will see alternative looks used for specific divisional matchups each season.
We didn't hear much after that initial announcement, which came during the 2025 NFL Draft - though as training camp gears up, the team did drop a little teaser on social media.
Perhaps the Cardinals are rolling with a desert concept, as suggested in the video and their special logo, which was also unveiled.
More from the Cardinals via an official release earlier this morning:
"The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that its first game in the new Rivalries series will be on September 25 when the Cards take on the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium on Prime Video’s 'Thursday Night Football.'
"The team will receive and unveil its new Rivalries uniform as part of the program on Thursday, August 28.
"Rivalries is a new and exciting program developed by Nike and the National Football League that will give athletes and fans an opportunity to connect like never before. The goal of Rivalries is to drive fan engagement by celebrating storied traditions and uniting communities with unique and elevated product designs.
"The program will elevate NFL rivalry games over the next four seasons, with specially designed Nike uniforms and fan gear.
"The Cardinals are one of eight teams that will receive a unique Rivalries uniform in 2025.
"The uniform is rooted extensively in local community insights and will be worn in a single home game against a division rival. The designs have been brought to life by pulling inspiration from the history of each market and the aspects of the community that only that team's city embodies. Following their reveal, these Rivalries uniforms will be included in their team's uniform lineup for three years after introduction, in addition to existing alternate uniforms.
"Rivalries jerseys and apparel will be available ahead of the first rivalry game through Cardinals team outlets (https://shop.azcardinals.com/ and the team shop at State Farm Stadium) as well as at SCHEELS (https://www.scheels.com/ and in stores across Arizona)."