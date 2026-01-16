Two-Round 2026 NFL Mock Draft: Every Team’s Plan, Including Cardinals

We are long overdue for a fresh 2026 NFL Draft mock, and quite a bit has changed since the last time we sat down to do so.

The draft class is down to Fernando Mendoza as it's (seemingly) only one first-round quarterback after Dante Moore, and many others, decided to return to school for 2026. We have also started to see late-season risers enter the limelight, with Miami Hurricanes and Indiana Hoosiers players as the talk of the town.

We've got the first 24 draft picks established in terms of order, too.

With the 2025 college football season concluding Monday night and just three more postseason weekends remaining in the NFL, draft season has nearly arrived for everybody.

Arizona Cardinals fans are rabid to see what the team can do with the third overall pick, but it comes with questions of whether someone is willing to trade up and who fits the "value" of the selection. The Cardinals won't be the only team trying to figure out those questions, none more so than the New York Jets picking second overall.

The bottom line is right now things are messy. This mock, which is my first two-rounder of the year, looks very different from my previous mocks. There are players moving in and out of the first round more than I can remember doing so in prior drafts. Several teams have multiple round one picks, and teams needing a quarterback are simply out of luck and will be forced to draft other positions.

It's a madhouse.

Nonetheless, I am excited to finally have this mock put to rest after literal days of changing, reorganizing, and adjusting for players and picks. The one constant we have is the Las Vegas Raiders are picking first overall with next to no chance of moving out of the spot to take the draft's best quarterback.

Let's start there with the easiest pick of the mock before things go off the rails.

1. Las Vegas Raiders

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) reacts after the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The pick: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

This Raiders team is an absolute disaster with little direction. Much of the current roster feels temporary, and a complete restart has been in order for several years. The team can get things started by getting their franchise quarterback, and even a thin 2026 class still has a top-tier QB1.

Mendoza took his game to a completely new level in 2025 and is on his way to a College Football Playoff National Championship. He can move with his legs and push the ball to every level of the field. Mendoza can run whatever offense the Raiders decide to use and feel confident in having their quarterback of the future.

2. New York Jets

The pick: Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

The Jets have to be punching air after Dante Moore announced his decision to return to college for another season. Now, New York will need to use the second pick to add a franchise cornerstone anywhere. This class is defensive heavy, and that lines up well for the team to start reloading a now depleted defense.

There will be conversations about whether Reese should stay at linebacker or move to edge rusher full time, where he flourished for Ohio State, but I trust the staff to figure out what he does best and let him do his thing. Reese can become a super star for Gang Green once they figure some things out for his next level projection.

3. Arizona Cardinals

The pick: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

The Cardinals find themselves out of range for a quarterback, and it’s unlikely the Raiders or Jets trade out of their spot in a thin quarterback draft class. But that means Arizona can pick absolutely anybody in the draft at any other position, and this roster could stand for upgrades everywhere. The Cardinals shouldn’t be a team taking too many risks, and Mauigoa is perhaps the safest offensive linemen in the class.

Some may be upset with the perceived value of taking Mauigoa this high, but he's a drastic upgrade on the right side of the offensive line, inside or out, and the offensive line is the team's biggest weakness and need.

4. Tennessee Titans

The pick: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Cam Ward came alive to end the season, but his numbers could’ve been better if he had better pass catchers. Insert Tyson, who attacks every level of the field with great speed and route running. Previous drop concerns were answered this season, and questions about injury concerns are likely overblown due to their freakiness.

Tyson is exactly the type of receiver that Ward can get the most out of, and Tyson’s massive target share at Arizona State could easily follow him to Nashville.

5. New York Giants

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs (2) leaves the field following the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for the College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against the Miami Hurricanes on Dec. 31, 2025. Ohio State lost 24-14. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The pick: Caleb Downs, SAF, Ohio State

Adding a wide receiver is tempting, but the Giants need to fix the backend of their defense to maximize their investments in the front seven. Jevon Holland and Tyler Nubin are a fine safety duo, but both can be upgraded.

Insert Downs, perhaps the top prospect in the draft entirely. Downs was a stud his freshman season at Alabama and grew better and better over the last two seasons at Ohio State. The floor is high for such an instinctive defender, and he will help the backend of the Giants' defense catch up with their guys up front.

6. Cleveland Browns

The pick: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Browns' fans were happy to see Ohio State standout running back Quinshon Judkins stay in state, and he played well until a season-ending injury. Cleveland could go back to the well in Columbus again for another skill position super star. Tate took on a full-time role in the passing game after playing behind Jeremiah Smith and Emeka Egbuka. His patience was rewarded, and he dominated college football with his size and speed.

The Browns need help at wide receiver for whoever is under center in 2026, and Tate gives the quarterback someone to throw to at every level of the field. Tate may have been the number two (or lower) option for the Buckeyes, but he can become a true WR1 at the next level.

7. Washington Commanders

The pick: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

I’ve been high on Bailey since the summer, and he’s made as much money as anyone else in the class thanks to his transfer to Texas Tech. There is no pass rusher more productive than Bailey in this class, but he’s more than just a sacks guy. The Commanders need to get younger all over the place, but their edge rushers need more reinforcements. Adding Bailey gives them exactly that without having to have any conversations about how to use him.

8. New Orleans Saints

The pick: Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami

Bain is my favorite player and top prospect in this class, and his shorter arms feel like a classic trap for “overthink” season. Kick him inside or keep him outside, it doesn’t matter because he’s good at football. The Saints need reinforcements at either spot with Cameron Jordan aging (even if he's still productive) or someone to bring more rush inside.

That's what Bain does for your defense, and he strengthens a front seven that has some guys in place, but needs youth.

9. Kansas City Chiefs

The pick: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

The Chiefs won't be happy to see so many front-seven defenders already off the board, but that gives them a great excuse to add an elite weapon on offense. Love has been fantastic for the Fighting Irish, and he hasn't even been used to his full potential. Notre Dame had the luxury of using another stud running back, Jadarian Price, to keep Love fresh, and NFL teams appreciate that.

Love still managed to run for nearly 2,500 yards on under 400 carries. With Patrick Mahomes on the mend following a season-ending injury, the Chiefs can lean on Love to literally carry the offense until the star of the league returns.

10. Cincinnati Bengals

Aug 30, 2025; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) celebrates with safety Tamarcus Cooley (0) after a play against the Clemson Tigers during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The pick: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Like David Bailey, Delane’s transfer to an LSU program that spits out defensive backs like it’s nothing was a great move and he will be handsomely rewarded. Delane was masterful in coverage, and his ball skills were in full display when quarterbacks did opt to throw his direction. He'll join a Bengals' defense with no direction.

Cincinnati has had up-and-down cornerback play for as long as I can remember, but Delane brings rare turnover potential that they've rarely seen.

11. Miami Dolphins

The pick: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

Although the Dolphins found themselves much more competitive in the second half of the season than the first, it still wasn't enough to turn things around and save Mike McDaniels' job. The weaknesses on this roster have persisted for multiple seasons now, and the offensive line has long been a problem.

They can finally start to turn the corner by adding one of the draft's top protectors. Fano plugs into the right side of the line, preferably at tackle, and gives some macho to what's supposed to be the "strong side" of the line."

12. Dallas Cowboys

The pick: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

Patchwork effort from the Cowboys to fix their defensive line after trading Micah Parsons ultimately failed. There are pieces up front worth building around, including Donovan Ezeiruka, who posted a strong rookie rookie season, and Quinnen Williams. Faulk is the next step here, and his incredible size can make him a force to be reckoned with.

His sack production dropped off this season, but I like him to inherit a Jadeveon Clowney role, who was a great midseason signing, and produce in a specialized role while he develops his game. Faulk isn’t raw by any means, but some rotation in a new-look Cowboys’ defensive line could do wonders for him.

13. Los Angeles Rams (via Atlanta)

The pick: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

The Rams own the 13th pick thanks to the Falcons, who looked good down the stretch of the year and seemingly nailed their end of the James Pearce trade. There’s a million avenues LA could go here, and I’m in favor of making an elite defense even better. Emmanuel Forbes turned his career around after falling with the Commanders and joining the Rams, and safety play isn’t an issue for the team.

Adding McCoy, who missed all of 2025 due to a late 2024 season injury, is the definition of a luxury. McCoy likely needs time to get the rust off his game, but there’s a reason that he’s still widely considered a first round lock. This is the type of investment that assures the Rams are Super Bowl contenders for a long, long time and extends their current window.

14. Baltimore Ravens

The pick: Peter Woods, IDL, Clemson

It's a new era in Charm City after the Ravens fired John Harbaugh, but the same needs remain for this front office to tackle. The trenches in both sides of the ball need major reinforcements despite both having a stud or two. The draft's top interior defensive lineman slides down the board thanks to a rise for others, and it's a classic situation that Baltimore seems to find themselves in.

Pairing Woods, a great run stuffer with some decent pass rushing potential, next to the freshly paid Travis Jones gives the Ravens defensive line exactly what they need.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr. (97) and linebacker Sonny Styles (0) get into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The pick: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

The end of a Hall of Fame career may have finally arrived for Lavonte David, and his replacement is in order. Insert Styles, who missed just one single tackle this season in the Buckeyes final game of the year. He’s truly one-of-one in that area, but he’s shown good development as a pass rusher and cover man.

You can’t say his ceiling is David, but he’s got the potential to ensure that Tampa Bay keeps a strong tradition of hosting good linebackers to captain strong defenses.

16. New York Jets (via Indianapolis)

The pick: Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

It feels like ancient history that Simpson was once viewed as a potential top pick before he had a rollercoaster end to an otherwise strong season. When provided a pocket, Simpson can pick apart defenses, plus he's more of a dual threat quarterback than Alabama's scheme allowed him to be. Thanks to heavy investments to their offensive line, the Jets can give Simpson the protection he needs to pick defenses apart.

If the Jets can upgrade the pass catchers around him, it could be a much easier transition for Simpson. I'm not saying that the Jets should be forced to draft a quarterback high, but they could do A LOT worse than grabbing Simpson here.

17. Detroit Lions

The pick: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

The clock has started for the Lions to secure their future for the inevitable retirement of long time starting left tackle Taylor Decker. It's a big joke to eventually fill, whether that's this year or further down the road. And that's what makes Proctor such an awesome pick.

Many believe he should move inside to guard at the next level, but he's been a good outside protector on the left side in three years starting for the Crimson Tide. This lines him up to be Decker's replacement at tackle, or he can play guard in the intermediate. This makes Proctor a perfect day one starter no matter Decker's decision.

18. Minnesota Vikings

The pick: Makai Lemon, WR, USC

Jordan Addison's NFL future is in doubt following his third arrest since entering the league. He was hardly dependable even when he was in the field, and Justin Jefferson suffered from his absence and poor quarterback play. The offense needs another receiver, if for no other reason than to help JJ McCarthy'a development. Lemon is a great route runner who can break off big plays at any given moment. While Jefferson attacks each level of the field, Lemon can work underneath and intermediate to give the passing game a check down option to keep the chains moving.

19. Carolina Panthers

The pick: Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

It was a breath of fresh air to see the Panthers competitive again in 2025 and win the NFC South title, but they need more help if they want to compete on an annual basis. The pass rush needs a lot of work, and a host of young edge players will need more development heading into year two.

Howell doesn't need much work to generate pressures and sacks as a rookie after dominating the SEC. There is tons of improvement needed as a run defender, but the Panthers won't mind letting Howell pin his ears back and rush the quarterback to start his career.

20. Dallas Cowboys (via Green Bay)

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko hugs Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) prior to the game against the Miami Hurricanes during the first round of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The pick: KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

Geroge Pickens isn't a lock to return next year, although I would be shocked if Jerry Jones doesn't get his way and hold on to the superstar receiver. CeeDee Lamb is one of the five best receivers in football, giving Dallas one of the best wide receiver duos in the league. There's next to no depth behind them, however, and that should be addressed should injuries plague the position.

Concepcion has a bit of a drop issue, but he's perhaps the best deep threat in the draft. With his ability to take the top off the defense, Concepcion gives Dallas exactly what they need to keep defenses off balance. With a good-enough run game and a solid tight end in Jake Ferguson, the Cowboys' offense could be the best in the league.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

The pick: Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

The Steelers got the short end of the stick in this draft, but that's what happens when you win your division and go one-and-done without a quarterback of the future. The team can't reach on that position in a draft that is built in Day Two options, plus they likely don't want to repeat what happened with Kenny Pickett. Instead, Pittsburgh must get better at wide receiver.

Boston is the best part of DK Metcalf as a big body and redzone target, but without the maddening inconsistency. Whoever lines up under center next year for the Steelers will be thrilled to have Metcalf and Boston to throw to, and Boston can be the true future of the position.

22. Los Angeles Chargers

The pick: Kayden McDonald, IDL, Ohio State

The Chargers are one of many teams that take multiple swings at the plate at a position of weakness and miss consistently; for them, its defensive linemen. LA hasn't had a dominant interior defender in years, but it can't stop them from trying to get the position right. McDonald became a star for the Buckeyes after the program replaced nearly every starter on defense.

He's been one of the biggest risers in the class, and there's a chance for him to go even higher. The Chargers would love for a proven Ohio State defender to be on the board for them, and he feels like the guy to finally end their search for a starter inside.

23. Philadelphia Eagles

The pick: T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson

The Eagles' pass rush was one of the league's best in 2024, but they lost several starters up front and injuries piled on top to decimate the unit. Philadelphia is staring down more potential losses after several bad additions last offseason. They should look to the draft this time around to get better up front, and Parker is a great option here.

Parker's production slipped this past season, but Clemson as a whole struggled to perform up to expectations. He remains a top-tier pass rusher and a next-level starter early in his career. The Eagles would add Parker to become an immediate contributor for a questionable front seven, but he won't be the one guy to fix things.

24. Cleveland Browns (via Jacksonville)

The pick: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

With Ty Simpson off the board, the Browns are best taking a flier on one of the many veteran quarterbacks on Day Two. To support their quarterback, whoever it might be, they need to reinvest in the offensive line. Cleveland is no stranger to great front fives, but age has taken their toll on the group. They can get a great fresh start with Lomu, who was the partner in crime to Spencer Fano to give Utah one of college football's best offensive lines.

Lomu is a great plug-and-play left tackle out the gate, and he could very well turn into the best offensive linemen in this draft entirely. He checks off every box that teams look for, and he'll impact this offense alongside Carnell Tate and help turn this ship around for the next coaching staff.

25. Chicago Bears

Florida Gators defensive lineman Caleb Banks (88) causes a fumble as he strips the ball from LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (13) during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 16, 2024. The Gators defeated the Tigers 27-16. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun] | Doug Engle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The pick: Caleb Banks, IDL, Florida

Banks was recovering from injury most of the year and didn't look quite himself when he returned. That said, it's not fair to call Banks a "projection" pick considering the dominant play we saw from him when he was healthy. The Bears went on a tear this season and won the NFC North and then a playoff game against the Packers.

The vibes are high in Chicago, but they need to invest in the defensive line with their options aging out. Banks would become the anchor of the defense and make life easier for a host of great linebackers.

26. Buffalo Bills

The pick: Dillon Thieneman, SAF, Oregon

The Bills won't be happy to see so many receivers off the board right now, but they will happily take a top-tier safety to add to the backend of their defense. Cole Bishop is a certified stud and one part of the secondary's long-term future, but the rest of the team's safeties are aging and/or replaceable.

Thieneman's decision to go pro should find him a great landing spot, and we saw how important the position was from 2025's safety class. A safety tandem of Thieneman and Bishop will help Buffalo stay on top of an AFC full of quarterback talent.

27. San Francisco 49ers

The pick: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami

The fact that the 49ers are able to compete at such a high-level despite a litany of injuries speaks to the coaching staff. The return of Robert Saleh as the team's defensive coordinator is all the evidence you need, as the group has played well considering they lost both Nick Bosa and Fred Warner. They weren't the only key defenders to suffer injuries, of course, and their defensive line got thin fast after starters went down.

Mykel Williams showed flashes as a rookie before getting injured, but he and Bosa can't be the lone pass rushing options even when 100% healthy. Mesidor has been one of the most unstoppable defenders in the nation since the College Football Playoff started. His play opposite Rueben Bain has brought Miami to a National Championship appearance, and his performance can boost an already good 49ers defense to new heights.

28. Houston Texans

The pick: Olaivavega Ioane, IOL, Penn State

The Texans won't be happy to see all of the top offensive tackles off the board, but they should be more than content to see the draft's best interior offensive lineman available. Penn State has been putting some quality offensive linemen into the league recently, and Ioane looks to continue that trend. He's a superb pass protector and didn't allow a sack last season. Players like him are needed for a not-great Texans' offensive line, and he will be an immediate starter and upgrade wherever he plays.

29. Los Angeles Rams

The pick: Romello Height, EDGE, Texas Tech

Great teams stay ahead of future needs or areas of weakness. The Rams have one of the league's best pass rushes, and Byron Young is coming off a Pro Bowl season with 12 sacks. He's a pending free agent following 2026, and it'll be difficult to retain him, Kobie Turner, and Puka Nacua all at once.

Not that they should let any of them walk, but the Rams can ensure their pass rush stays stout by adding Height at this point in the draft. Like David Bailey, Height transferred to Texas Tech and enjoyed his best collegiate season. Everything came together for the senior edge rusher, and he will enjoy a loaded front seven that will give him plenty of one-on-one looks as he adjusts to the pros.

30. New England Patriots

Nov 1, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) reacts after making a tackle against the Florida Gators at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

The pick: Christen Miller, IDL, Georgia

Christian Barmore is on a relatively fresh contract extension, but his recent legal troubles have placed some concerns over his long-term future. This, of course, could be a bit of an overreaction, but it wouldn't be in the worst interest of the Patriots to make sure their defensive line doesn't become a weakness.

Miller is the latest of many great Georgia defensive linemen to head to the pros, and he's got more pass rushing upside than some of his predecessors. He's the type of defender that Mike Vrabel turns into a star, and next to Milton Williams he will be a wrecking ball that forces offense's to pick their poison on who to stop.

31. Denver Broncos

The pick: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Sean Payton loves incorporating the tight end into his offense, but the Broncos can't find the right player to seize that role. The Broncos swung and missed on Evan Engram, and there are few options available that could satisfy Payton's desire to perhaps round out a good offense. The draft has a handful of tight ends that could intrigue Payton, but Sadiq is one of one as an athlete for the position.

There are drop issues with the Oregon stand-out that must be taken into account, but he showed much more promise all season to warrant overlooking that issue. With the upside that Sadiq possesses, it's hard to pass him up at pick 31.

32. Seattle Seahawks

The pick: Keionte Scott, CB, Miami

The Seahawks have some tough decisions to make this offseason, none of which are more pivotal than which pending free agent defenders to retain. Star cornerback Riq Woolen is set to hit the market, but the Seahawks will need to get started on an extension for Devon Witherspoon as soon as possible. Rather than paying both corners and risk losing other starters elsewhere, Seattle can draft Woolen's replacement.

Scott has been one of the key contributors to Miami's CFP run, and he's got a great mix of ball skills and a willingness to defend the run that screams "Seahawk." There are several cornerbacks on the board for the team to fancy, and you'll see a run on them in round two, but the Seahawks adding Scott is a fun pairing.

Round Two

33. New York Jets: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

34. Arizona Cardinals: CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

35. Tennessee Titans: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

36. Las Vegas Raiders: Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana

37. New York Giants: Emmanuel Pregnon, IOL, Oregon

38. Houston Texans (via Washington): LT Overton, EDGE, Alabama

39. Cleveland Browns: Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

40. Kansas City Chiefs: Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

41. Cincinnati Bengals: Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois

42. New Orleans Saints: Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia

43. Miami Dolphins: A.J. Haulcy, SAF, LSU

44. New York Jets (via Dallas): Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas

45. Baltimore Ravens: Gennings Dunker, OT, Iowa

46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State

47. Indianapolis Colts: Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

48. Atlanta Falcons: Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

49. Minnesota Vikings: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, SAF, Toledo

50. Detroit Lions: Derrick Moore, EDGE, Michigan

51. Carolina Panthers: Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

52. Green Bay Packers: Lee Hunter, IDL, Texas Tech

53. Pittsburgh Steelers: Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson

54. Philadelphia Eagles: Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

55. Los Angeles Chargers: Connor Lew, IOL, Auburn

56. Jacksonville Jaguars: Domonique Orange, IDL, Iowa State

57. Chicago Bears: R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma

58. San Francisco 49ers: Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

59. Houston Texans: Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington

60. Buffalo Bills: Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

61. Los Angeles Rams: Carson Beck, QB, Miami

62. New England Patriots: Deonte Lawson, LB, Alabama

63. Denver Broncos: Joshua Josephs, EDGE, Tennessee

64. Seattle Seahawks: Mikail Kamara, EDGE, Indiana