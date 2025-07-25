Marvin Harrison Jr. Feels 'Faster, Powerful, Stronger' After Offseason Transformation
During the first few days of Arizona Cardinals training camp, you may have noticed something different about Marvin Harrison Jr., and that’s all by design.
After his rookie year, the Cardinals wide receiver has beefed up, and Harrison Jr. finally opened up on how he was able to undergo his offseason transformation.
Harrison Jr. didn’t have a poor rookie season—not even close, actually—but that didn’t stop him from working tirelessly to improve his game. It started every day when he woke up for breakfast, but Harrison Jr. hopes it’ll translate to the field.
Harrison Jr. explains offseason transformation
"I feel great. I mean, I feel the same," Harrison Jr. said after training camp on Wednesday. "I feel a little more faster, powerful, stronger, so I'm ready to showcase it."
The work he put in didn’t just change how Harrison Jr. feels, it changed how he looks as well. Cardinals fans have most likely noticed all the muscle he’s put on in the offseason, resulting in the second-year wideout gaining weight this offseason.
During the offseason, Harrison Jr. kept the exact number of his gains hidden from the public, but on Wednesday he admitted he’s at an even 220 pounds, up from the 209 he was listed at a year ago, and it all goes back to his offseason training, which included a “big breakfast,” according to Harrison Jr.
"I would say anything the first couple weeks kind of takes you to getting used to it," he said. "I'm not even a big breakfast guy, but I got to eat my breakfast now, have a big breakfast."
It wasn’t easy, though, said Harrison Jr., as he mentioned how it was difficult to maintain the same eating habits day after day throughout the offseason.
"So, that's probably the biggest challenge: waking up and not hungry but still kind of making sure you feed yourself anyway. So that's probably the biggest challenge,” he explained.
While it may have been challenging at times, Harrison Jr.’s breakfasts, coupled with extensive training in the weight room, resulted in the Cardinals’ star putting on more than 10 pounds of muscle. It’s been a hot topic on social media, but more importantly, Harrison Jr. has looked different at training camp, and it’s certainly for the better.
Trey McBride comments on Harrison Jr.’s work ethic
Fans weren’t the only ones to notice Harrison Jr.’s effort, as Trey McBride made it a point to acknowledge how impressed they’ve been with him.
"He's a hard worker, man. There's no doubt about it. He puts the work in every single day. I've seen him every day in the offseason, working out together. He's a stud. He's young, he's growing into his body still, and man, I'm excited to see him take the next level,” McBride said on Wednesday.
McBride also joked Harrison Jr. lifts more than him, which is why the tight end has been so impressed. He also predicted an improvement in Harrison Jr.’s mental game, as McBride explained that he was much more relaxed once he made the transition after his rookie season.
"I didn't come in and catch a million balls right off the bat," McBride said. "You grow, you figure out your role, and you can't really look at other people because everyone is in a different situation."
Harrison Jr. shared this sentiment as well. He mentioned that he felt “a lot more relaxed” on the first day of camp compared to last year, which, added with his physical gains, should allow Harrison Jr. to break through in his second year in the league.