Not Many Changes for Cardinals on Tuesday Injury Report

TEMPE -- If it ain't broke, don't fix it.

That would normally apply here, but the Arizona Cardinals are broken themselves both on the scoreboard and on the injury front.

The Cardinals again welcomed double-digit players to their injury report for the seventh week in a row, and only one status change for Arizona came in the form of safety Jalen Thompson going from DNP to Limited.

DNP: Marquise Brown, James Conner, Dennis Gardeck, Rodney Hudson, Matt Prater, Justin Pugh, Darrel Williams

Limited: Eno Benjamin, Zaven Collins, Michael Dogbe, Trayvon Mullen

Full: Rashard Lawrence

The Cardinals also made a few roster moves today, as the team designated offensive lineman Cody Ford to return from the injured reserve list.

The Cardinals also signed kicker Rodrigo Blankenship and linebacker Blake Lynch to the practice squad while releasing wide receiver Stanley Berryhill from the practice squad.

