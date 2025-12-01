Bucs Knew Exactly What Cardinals Were Doing on 2 Game-Changing Plays

The Arizona Cardinals dropped to 3-9 on the season following another close loss, this time coming on the road to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 13.

Arizona had numerous crucial plays that didn't fall in their favor, most notably on the offensive side of the ball, where Tampa Bay stopped them not once but twice in the fourth quarter to help seal a win.

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles says thanks to film study, his defense knew what was coming on both plays.

The first came with just over ten minutes left in the game. Arizona, down 17-10, faced a fourth-and-one at their own 39-yard line after a play-action deep shot didn't work.

The Cardinals opted to run a toss play to the left with running back Bam Knight, which was blown up immediately by Tampa and forced a turnover on downs.

Buccaneers Knew What Cardinals Were Running

Todd Bowles on the fourth-down stop in the fourth quarter against the #AZCardinals:



"The formation told us the ball was going outside. They did a heck of a job with the film study."



"The formation told us the ball was going outside. They did a heck of a job with the film study."

"The formation told us the ball was going outside. They did a heck of a job with the film study," Bowles said of the stop.

Later in the quarter, with the game on the line, the Cardinals were once again stopped on fourth down as a Jacoby Brissett pass fell incomplete to Michael Wilson.

Final fourth down play between the Cardinals/Buccaneers.

"The guys did a hell of a job coming through there. We kind of knew what the route was; they did a hell of a job jumping the route knowing it was going to come up short," Bowles added.

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon Reacts

Meeting with reporters after the game, Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon offered this on the fourth-and-one toss play:

"Yeah, they had everybody jammed up in there. It's a play we practiced for a couple weeks now here, for sure this week, just trying to get the edge. You have to get a hat on a hat – two of our guys it looked like kind of fell off and they had some penetration and hit 'Bam' (Zonovan Knight) before the sticks, and then they had another guy rally to it. It was a good play by them."

When asked about the final drive of the game, Gannon said:

"Well, we went four-and-out. You’ve got to block people, you’ve got to get open, you’ve got to hit open guys."

Brissett was also asked about the final fourth down call:

“Trying to get the ball out quick. We know they are going to try to bring some type of pressure. Kind of lost the defender on the inside and trying to get the ball to Mike (Wilson)," he said.

