Cardinals Players Defend Jonathan Gannon as Frustration Boils

ARIZONA -- Losses are piling up in the desert.

It's been a frustrating season for the Arizona Cardinals, who have now dropped to 3-9 on the year after losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 13.

The Cardinals, under head coach Jonathan Gannon, have now lost their last nine-of-ten games moving into next week.

"The game came down to the wire there, a lot of back and forth. We lose the takeaway battle 2-0 we know it's going to be tough sledding. They converted some. We didn't. I love the fight by the group, I just told them in the locker room though, it comes down to a couple plays in all three phases," Gannon said after the game.

"You're going against a good football team, and you got to make those plays. It starts with us coaches making sure that we're on the details, and start converting more of those plays so we can win a game."

Gannon has been under heavy fire this year, and such is life for a head coach in a failing season.

However, a handful of Cardinals stuck up for their coach:

Cardinals Stand Up For Jonathan Gannon

"JG is awesome. He doesn't get enough credit for how he coaches and teaches the game. I've learned so much about football, the basics ... it's dissapointing we're not able to help him and win these games. He's doing a phenomenal job. Great leader. He's perfect. It's us. We're the problem, we just got to get better." former first-round pick Darius Robinson said in the locker room after Tampa.

#AZCardinals players still believe in head coach Jonathan Gannon. Darius Robinson saying after the game that “JG is phenomenal, a great leader, he’s perfect. It’s us, we’re the problem, we just need to get better.” @azfamily pic.twitter.com/tZFiG8mQRH — Julia Lopez (@JuliaLopez3) November 30, 2025

Starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett also added, "We got the right man in charge in JG.”

There's been many things said and written about Gannon during a 2025 season that's clearly fallen short of expectations, though Cardinals players have continued to show up and play hard for him.

That doesn't help their record, or get them into the postseason, but when evaluating Gannon's future and potential hot seat, that means something.

Where Cardinals Go From Here

After officially being eliminated from the postseason, the Cardinals now have some soul-searching to do.

While the team certainly won't take or purposely lose games, we still have some massive questions that need to be answered surrounding the futures of Kyler Murray, Drew Petzing and others.

Even Gannon's future will still continue to be discussed, though it's clear the players are still fighting for their guy.

