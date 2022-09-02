Skip to main content

Sports Illustrated AFC West Predictions: How the Chargers Stack Up Among Their Division Opponents

How does Sports Illustrated predict the Chargers will finish in the AFC West this season?

The AFC West looks to be the most competitive division in all of football. With all four teams piecing together offseasons that align themselves to be playoff-worthy, the competition among the Chargers, Raiders, Chiefs and Broncos should be superior.

The start of the regular season kicks off next week and with that, the national team of Sports Illustrated, completed by staff writer Conor Orr, released its preview and prediction of the AFC West.

The predicted standings came in as such:

  1. Chiefs (11-6)
  2. Chargers (11-6)
  3. Broncos (10-7)
  4. Raiders (9-8)

Orr wrote the following about the Chargers:

Best Case: Justin Herbert continues his rise, and their talented but aging receiving corps stays healthy. New personnel help coach Brandon Staley run the defense he envisions for Los Angeles, and not the version that buckled with a playoff berth on the line against the Raiders in Week 18

Worst Case: Defensive additions fizzle as J.C. Jackson’s big year for the Patriots in 2021 looks like an outlier, and Khalil Mack, 31, is too old to make a difference. That is a problem both now and down the road, because the Chargers sacrificed draft capital and cap space to bring in those players.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson (27) during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers CB J.C. Jackson 'Trending Positive' in His Recovery From Ankle Surgery

Aug 1, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, US; Miami Dolphins running back Sony Michel (28) runs with the football during training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers RB Sony Michel Ready to Make the Most of His New Opportunity

Aug 17, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Larry Rountree III (34) carries the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during joint practice at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers Sign RB Larry Rountree to Practice Squad, Bringing Total to 15 Players

The Chargers hold the second-highest odds at +225 on SI Sportsbook to win the AFC West, trailing the Chiefs who are the betting favorite at +160.

Clarity on who rises above the rest within the division will present itself early on. The NFL schedule has thrown the AFC West a bundle of divisional game early on. The Chargers will open up with the Raiders in Week 1, before turning around four days later to go on the road and play the Chiefs in Week 2.

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

In This Article (4)

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson (27) during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers CB J.C. Jackson 'Trending Positive' in His Recovery From Ankle Surgery

By Nicholas Cothrel
Aug 1, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, US; Miami Dolphins running back Sony Michel (28) runs with the football during training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers RB Sony Michel Ready to Make the Most of His New Opportunity

By Nicholas Cothrel
Aug 17, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Larry Rountree III (34) carries the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during joint practice at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers Sign RB Larry Rountree to Practice Squad, Bringing Total to 15 Players

By Nicholas Cothrel
Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tackle Trey Pipkins III (79) during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Trey Pipkins Reflects on His Journey That Led to Him Being Named Chargers' Starting Right Tackle

By Nicholas Cothrel
Aug 1, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, US; Miami Dolphins running back Sony Michel (28) runs with the football during training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers Shuffle Running Back Group by Signing Sony Michel, Waive Larry Rountree

By Nicholas Cothrel
Jul 27, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers workout during training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers Sign 14 Players to Practice Squad

By Nicholas Cothrel
Jun 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley (left) with linemen Storm Norton (74) and Trey Pipkins III (79) and Rashawn Slater (70) during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers Name Starting Right Tackle Following Competitive Training Camp Battle

By Nicholas Cothrel
Aug 27, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Sony Michel (28) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

RB Sony Michel to Visit With Chargers Following Release From Dolphins

By Nicholas Cothrel