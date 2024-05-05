Chargers News: Executive Speaks on Ceilings of Bolts' Late-Round Draft Selections
The Los Angeles Chargers submitted an intriguing, Jim Harbaugh-centric first draft under the tenures of their new head coach and his new general manager, Joe Hortiz.
In a conversation with Mike Sando of The Athletic, a rival executive raved about Hortiz and Harbaugh's selections closer to the top of the draft, specifically No. 5 overall first round pick Joe Alt, a 6-foot-9 offensive tackle out of Notre Dame, and No. 34 pick George McConkey, a second round selection out of Georgia.
Per Sando in another piece, a different front office executive considered the later rounds to be a bit riskier, while offering up cautious optimism that several of the selections could work out.
“The Chargers in the past seemed to do a pretty good job in the first round, but then would reach more in the mid to later rounds,” the decision maker said. “Time will tell, but I think (Tarheeb) Still is going to be a good nickel, Cam Hart has a chance to start and the running back (Kimani Vidal) has a chance to be a three-down starter.”
Los Angeles is looking to recuperate from a 5-12 season that saw team owner Dean Spanos kicking both general manager Tom Telesco and head coach Brandon Staley to the curb.
