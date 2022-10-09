Skip to main content

Chargers at Browns Week 5 Inactives

Which players in the Chargers at Browns Week 5 matchup are inactive?

The Chargers final injury report of the week ruled out wide receiver Keenan Allen, while wide receiver Joshua Palmer and kicker Dustin Hopkins were listed as questionable. Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Friday that Palmer and Hopkins would be game-time decisions.

The Browns listed defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and defensive lineman Taven Bryan as questionable.

Following pre-game warmups, the Chargers and Browns have released which players will be inactive for the Week 5 matchup.

Here is the complete list of the team's inactives:

Chargers inactives

  • QB Easton Stick
  • K Dustin Hopkins
  • WR Keenan Allen
  • S JT Woods
  • RB Isaiah Spiller
  • TE Richard Rodgers
  • DL Otito Ogbonnia
Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) runs the ball for a touchdown ahead of Cleveland Browns free safety John Johnson (43) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Pregame Report: Chargers at Browns Week 5

Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) runs the ball ahead of Cleveland Browns middle linebacker Anthony Walker (4) and defensive tackle Malik McDowell (58) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers at Browns Game Day Betting Odds: Week 5 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) runs the ball past Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers at Browns Week 5 Game Prediction

Browns inactives

  • QB Kellen Mond
  • WR Michael Woods II
  • RB Demetric Felton Jr.
  • T Joe Haeg
  • G Drew Forbes
  • T Chris Hubbard
  • TE Miller Forristall

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) runs the ball for a touchdown ahead of Cleveland Browns free safety John Johnson (43) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
