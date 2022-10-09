Chargers at Browns Week 5 Inactives

The Chargers final injury report of the week ruled out wide receiver Keenan Allen, while wide receiver Joshua Palmer and kicker Dustin Hopkins were listed as questionable. Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Friday that Palmer and Hopkins would be game-time decisions.

The Browns listed defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and defensive lineman Taven Bryan as questionable.

Following pre-game warmups, the Chargers and Browns have released which players will be inactive for the Week 5 matchup.

Here is the complete list of the team's inactives:

Chargers inactives

QB Easton Stick

K Dustin Hopkins

WR Keenan Allen

S JT Woods

RB Isaiah Spiller

TE Richard Rodgers

DL Otito Ogbonnia

Browns inactives

QB Kellen Mond

WR Michael Woods II

RB Demetric Felton Jr.

T Joe Haeg

G Drew Forbes

T Chris Hubbard

TE Miller Forristall

