Chargers at Browns Week 5 Inactives
Which players in the Chargers at Browns Week 5 matchup are inactive?
The Chargers final injury report of the week ruled out wide receiver Keenan Allen, while wide receiver Joshua Palmer and kicker Dustin Hopkins were listed as questionable. Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Friday that Palmer and Hopkins would be game-time decisions.
The Browns listed defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and defensive lineman Taven Bryan as questionable.
Following pre-game warmups, the Chargers and Browns have released which players will be inactive for the Week 5 matchup.
Here is the complete list of the team's inactives:
Chargers inactives
- QB Easton Stick
- K Dustin Hopkins
- WR Keenan Allen
- S JT Woods
- RB Isaiah Spiller
- TE Richard Rodgers
- DL Otito Ogbonnia
Browns inactives
- QB Kellen Mond
- WR Michael Woods II
- RB Demetric Felton Jr.
- T Joe Haeg
- G Drew Forbes
- T Chris Hubbard
- TE Miller Forristall
