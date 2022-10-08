Chargers at Browns Week 5 Game Prediction

The Chargers and Browns will square off in Week 5 as both teams search for their third win of the season.

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen has been ruled out with a hamstring injury and will miss his fourth consecutive game. Wide receiver Joshua Palmer is questionable with an ankle injury as is kicker Dustin Hopkins as he deals with a quad injury.

The Browns have two players listed as questionable for Sunday's slate. Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is nursing an ankle injury and defensive lineman Taven Bryan has a hamstring injury.

Game Prediction

The further Justin Herbert and the Chargers get removed from the Week 2 game where he suffered a hit that resulted in a fracture to his rib cartilage, the more comfortable they feel about his in-game abilities.

Certainly, Herbert is sill managing discomfort to his midsection, but that hasn't stopped the Chargers' franchise quarterback as he leads the NFL in passing yards through four weeks.

The Browns present a tough challenge as their defense offers continuity all throughout the unit. For them, it all starts with their edge rushing tandem. The combination of Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney is a tough one-two punch that features two bookends who play the run and pass at a high clip.

Chargers rookie left tackle Jamaree Salyer, who played exceptional in his first career NFL start last week – not allowing a single pressure against the Texans in his debut – will likely see a healthy dose of Garrett rushing off his side.

The rushing attack from these two teams will also have a large impact in the outcome of the game. The Chargers got the run game kickstarted last week with Austin Ekeler punching it in for two touchdowns. Meanwhile, the Browns rank as the No. 2 rushing team in the NFL, averaging 187 rushing yards per game.

In a tight game all throughout, I have the Chargers leaving Cleveland with a 3-2 record as the come away victorious in Week 5.

Prediction: Chargers 24, Browns 20

2022 game prediction record: 4-0

- Nick Cothrel, Beat Writer

