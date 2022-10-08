Skip to main content

Chargers at Browns Week 5 Game Prediction

Which team holds the edge? We give our prediction ahead of the Chargers at Browns Week 5 matchup.

The Chargers and Browns will square off in Week 5 as both teams search for their third win of the season.

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen has been ruled out with a hamstring injury and will miss his fourth consecutive game. Wide receiver Joshua Palmer is questionable with an ankle injury as is kicker Dustin Hopkins as he deals with a quad injury.

The Browns have two players listed as questionable for Sunday's slate. Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is nursing an ankle injury and defensive lineman Taven Bryan has a hamstring injury.

Game Prediction

The further Justin Herbert and the Chargers get removed from the Week 2 game where he suffered a hit that resulted in a fracture to his rib cartilage, the more comfortable they feel about his in-game abilities.

Certainly, Herbert is sill managing discomfort to his midsection, but that hasn't stopped the Chargers' franchise quarterback as he leads the NFL in passing yards through four weeks.

The Browns present a tough challenge as their defense offers continuity all throughout the unit. For them, it all starts with their edge rushing tandem. The combination of Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney is a tough one-two punch that features two bookends who play the run and pass at a high clip.

Chargers rookie left tackle Jamaree Salyer, who played exceptional in his first career NFL start last week – not allowing a single pressure against the Texans in his debut – will likely see a healthy dose of Garrett rushing off his side.

The rushing attack from these two teams will also have a large impact in the outcome of the game. The Chargers got the run game kickstarted last week with Austin Ekeler punching it in for two touchdowns. Meanwhile, the Browns rank as the No. 2 rushing team in the NFL, averaging 187 rushing yards per game.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) is brought down by Cleveland Browns middle linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Where Ticket Prices Stand For Chargers at Browns Week 5 Matchup

DownloadImageAdd ToLightboxPrintPreviewHeadline:NFL: Los Angeles Chargers Training CampCaption:Jul 28, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Donald Parham (89) during training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers TE Donald Parham Jr. to Make Season Debut in Week 5 vs. Browns

Aug 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers receiver Keenan Allen (13) Carries the ball during training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers at Browns Week 5 Injury Report: Friday

In a tight game all throughout, I have the Chargers leaving Cleveland with a 3-2 record as the come away victorious in Week 5.

Prediction: Chargers 24, Browns 20

2022 game prediction record: 4-0

- Nick Cothrel, Beat Writer

*Get your Chargers tickets from SI Tickets by clicking here

Read more from Charger Report:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) is brought down by Cleveland Browns middle linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Where Ticket Prices Stand For Chargers at Browns Week 5 Matchup

By Charger Report Staff
DownloadImageAdd ToLightboxPrintPreviewHeadline:NFL: Los Angeles Chargers Training CampCaption:Jul 28, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Donald Parham (89) during training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers TE Donald Parham Jr. to Make Season Debut in Week 5 vs. Browns

By Nicholas Cothrel
Aug 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers receiver Keenan Allen (13) Carries the ball during training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers at Browns Week 5 Injury Report: Friday

By Nicholas Cothrel
Oct 2, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers Encouraged But Not Satisfied With Running Game

By Nicholas Cothrel
Sep 25, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tight end Gerald Everett (7) carries the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers at Browns Week 5 Injury Report: Thursday

By Nicholas Cothrel
New York Jets vs. Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Jets #1 Taylor Bertolet kicks for a field goal. New York Jets Vs Philadelphia Eagles
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers Sign K Taylor Bertolet to Practice Squad

By Nicholas Cothrel
Oct 2, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (69) celebrates with Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Chris Rumph II (94) during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers' Run Defense to Face Tall Order Against Browns' Rushing Tandem

By Nicholas Cothrel
DownloadImageAdd ToLightboxPrintPreviewHeadline:NFL: Los Angeles Chargers Training CampCaption:Jul 28, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Donald Parham (89) during training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers at Browns Week 5 Injury Report: Wednesday

By Nicholas Cothrel