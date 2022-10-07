Skip to main content

Chargers at Browns Week 5 Injury Report: Friday

The Chargers and Browns final injury report for Week 5 has been released.

COSTA MESA – The Chargers final injury report reflects three players who've received game designations.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen has been ruled out for the fourth consecutive game as he nurses a hamstring injury. Wide receiver Joshua Palmer, who's dealing with an ankle injury, and kicker Dustin Hopkins, who has discomfort in his quad, are both considered questionable for the Week 5 game in Cleveland.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Hopkins did some kicking on Friday and will be a game-time decision. In the event Hopkins is unable to play, the Chargers will elevate kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's game.

Meanwhile, the Browns have two players who received game designations, featuring defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and defensive tackle Taven Bryan.

Chargers Injury Report

Did not practice

  • WR Keenan Allen (hamstring)

Limited

  • K Dustin Hopkins (right quadricep)
  • LB Kyle Van Noy (back)

Full

  • TE Gerald Everett (hamstring)
  • QB Justin Herbert (ribs)
  • FB Zander Horvath (quadricep)
  • DL Austin Johnson (shoulder)
  • TE Tre' McKitty (quadricep)
  • WR Joshua Palmer (ankle)
  • TE Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring)

Game status

  • OUT: WR Keenan Allen
  • QUESTIONABLE: K Dustin Hopkins, WR Joshua Palmer
Browns Injury Report

Did not practice

  • DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle)
  • T Jack Cocklin (rest)

Limited

  • G Joel Bitonio (biceps - rest)
  • DT Taven Bryan (hamstring)
  • TE Harrison Bryant (illness)
  • DT Jordan Elliott (knee)
  • DE Myle Garrett (shoulder, biceps)
  • LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (groin)
  • CB Denzel Ward (backs, ribs)

Full

  • WR Amari Cooper (rest)
  • T Joe Haeg (concussion)
  • TE David Njoku (knee - rest)
  • DE Isaiah Thomas (hand)

Game status

  • QUESTIONABLE: DT Taven Bryan, DE Jadeveon Clowney

