Chargers at Cardinals Game Day Betting Odds: Week 12 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

The Chargers enter Sunday's game against the Cardinals trying to get back in the win column for the first time since Week 9.

The last two games for the Chargers have resulted in crushing losses coming down to the final minute of the fourth quarter. With their back up against the wall, facing little room for mistakes moving forward, the Chargers are a team who's faced adversity quite regularly this season.

The current state of the Cardinals is a team scuffling to win consistently as they've dropped three of their last four games. However, the return of quarterback Kyle Murray from a hamstring injury will give the Arizona offense a lift.

Here's a look at the opening betting lines ahead of Week 12:

Chargers at Cardinals Betting Odds

Point spread: Chargers -2.5

Chargers -2.5 Moneyline : Chargers (-150), Cardinals (+125)

: Chargers (-150), Cardinals (+125) Over/under: 48.5 points

*All betting odds are courtesy of Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

The point spread sits in favor of the Chargers by a little less than a field goal, at 2.5 points. The line has shifted by two points since the line opened at the start of the week, originally favoring the Chargers by 4.5 points.

The point total is slated at 48.5 points, one point higher than the line opened at. It also sits as the highest over/under line across all the remaining games in Week 12. Through the first 11 weeks of the season, the Chargers have averaged 23 points per game, while the Cardinals have averaged 22 points per game.

Kickoff for the Chargers at Cardinals Week 12 contest is set for Sunday, Nov. 27 at 1:05 p.m. PT at State Farm Stadium.

*Get your Chargers tickets from SI Tickets by clicking here

Read more from Charger Report:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.