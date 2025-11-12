Chargers' Rashawn Slater shocks fans with post-injury appearance
The Los Angeles Chargers secured their seventh win of the season against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night football. The Chargers' offensive line has suffered a dramatic amount of injuries this season and fielded their 19th different combination against the Steelers.
The Chargers' injury nightmare began in early August during training camp when all-pro tackle Rashawn Slater suffered a ruptured patellar tendon at practice and would miss the entire 2025 season.
Chargers beat writer Daniel Popper of the Athletic wrote shortly following the injury and in discussion with a physician with the Los Angeles Angels that Slater will be faced with a 10-12 month recovery time.
RELATED: Chargers player throws shade at former head coach
Slater has not been seen around the Chargers by the general public and there have been no updates regarding his recovery timetable.
The Chargers' social media team snuck in a shocking surprise for fans in a victory video on Monday, showing the Chargers returning to the locker room. Rashawn Slater is seen walking under his own power and seemingly with a normal gait with tackle Trey Pipkins and behind wide receiver Quentin Johnston.
RELATED: Omarion Hampton injury updates: Latest news, rumors on Chargers RB for Week 11
The teaser from the Chargers social media team was likely intentional given their track record and attention to detail. It is a positive sign for the star lineman on his road to recovery to see him walking and around the team again.
Not much can be determined from such a brief clip of video. Rashawn Slater will miss the entire 2025 season but it appears he is progressing in a positive direction.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers hit the 'could be dangerous' Week 11 power rankings spot despite latest win
Chargers still disrespected in NFL power rankings despite Steelers blowout and 7-3 record
Justin Herbert injury update from Jim Harbaugh leads to another legendary quote
Chargers' Keenan Allen gets mega-viral salute from LeBron James
Justin Herbert gets surprise national MVP backing after dominant win over Steelers