Chargers to Turn Towards Reserve Options at Safety Following Thumb Injury to Nasir Adderley

COSTA MESA – Injuries have been a recurring theme for the Chargers this season, and as they get set to face the Cardinals on Sunday for their Week 12 matchup, they're expected to be without safety Nasir Adderley.

To start the week, Adderley appeared on the injury report with a thumb injury. He was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, before being held out on Friday.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Friday afternoon that Adderley suffered a thumb injury during last week's game against the Chiefs, which also impacts the middle part of his hand.

“What we wanted to do was practice him Wednesday and Thursday, then see how it felt and see where it’s at," Staley said of Adderley. "I don’t think that he can grip his hand the right way to be able to tackle and get guys on the ground.”

Adderley has been ruled doubtful for Sunday's game as he continues to face limitations with his thumb and hand.

In replacing his efforts this week, the Chargers will turn to a combination of Alohi Gilman, JT Woods and Raheem Layne, Staley said.

Gilman, who's likely to receive the starting nod against the Cardinals, has made one other start this season, but has primarily been a part-time contributor in the Chargers secondary. Gilman's one interception this year came in Week 5 against the Browns when he played a season-high 67 defensive snaps.

Of the three players Staley referenced to occupy the safety position alongside Derwin James, Gilman is the most experienced player. That said, Woods, the team's 2022 third-round pick out of Baylor, has seen an increased role the last two weeks, and he too could step into a larger role in slew of the injury to Adderley.

“He’s getting more and more confident out there," defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill said of Woods. "We wanted to get him reps. Sometimes, you put guys out there because you want to see how they respond. I thought that he responded the right way. The more and more he responds, we’re going to try to continue to find packages and ways to get him on the football field because he’s a talent and he can get the ball for us.”

After only appearing on special teams the first 10 weeks, Woods has begun to be gradually implemented into the defense's gameplan the last two games. Woods has seen 19 defensive snaps, collectively, in games against the 49ers and Chiefs, predominately when Staley deploys James closer to the line of scrimmage.

"It's felt really good," Woods said, referencing more opportunities on defense. "Just being able to contribute to the team a little more, and get a more hands on role."

"I gotta give credit to all the older guys. They've been putting their hands on me, teaching me and bringing me up. Whatever the game-time decision is going to be, I'm ready for whatever role they have me in."

As for Layne, he could appear in his first NFL game. An undrafted signee out of Indiana, it appears he'll be a practice squad elevation ahead of Sunday's game.

The Chargers will also be without wide receiver Mike Williams as he deals with an ankle injury he re-aggravated last week, ruling him out for Week 12. Cornerback Michael Davis is listed as questionable with a knee injury he suffered in Thursday's practice, but is expected to play.

