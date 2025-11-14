Chargers make another change to OL as they seek revenge on Jaguars
The Los Angeles Chargers have suffered a devastating amount of injuries to their offensive line this season. There have already been 19 different offensive line combinations as well as 5 different players have taken snaps at left tackle protecting Justin Herbert's blind side.
The Chargers acquired offensive lineman Trevor Penning from the New Orleans Saints at the trade deadline. Penning was playing left guard for the Saints this year, after playing both tackle spots in the years since he was drafted in the first round by New Orleans. Penning came in to the NFL having played 1878 snaps at left tackle at the University of Northern Iowa.
Penning's experience at left tackle was undoubtedly a selling point for the Chargers when making the call for the trade with New Orleans. Jim Harbaugh mentioned to the media that Penning was working primarily at left tackle this week as he got up to speed.
RELATED: Jim Harbaugh reveals Chargers' healthy scratches, creating lasting impact
It appears the Chargers will use their 20th offensive line combination against the Jacksonville Jaguars this week with Penning slotting in at left tackle with the first team offense.
RELATED: Jim Harbaugh thinks NFL refs could be doing a better job of protecting Justin Herbert
When Trevor Penning takes the field at left tackle, he will become the 6th offensive lineman to take snaps at left tackle this season for the Chargers.
The positive development regarding the offensive line is the slow return to health for the unit. The entire offensive line will be intact from the start of the season with Penning replacing Alt on the left side. The Chargers are hoping to gain some continuity down the final stretch of the season as the playoff races begin to tighten.
A healthier offensive line and the anticipated return of rookie running back Omarion Hampton bodes well for the Chargers looking forward to their bye week. The Chargers will look to handle their business as they travel to Jacksonville this week before thinking of the bye week and beyond.
This matchup will be the first time the Chargers will face the Jaguars since the 2022 playoffs. Jacksonville is providing some extra bulletin board material to the Chargers with likely a new left tackle on the way.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Despite winning streak, NFL experts don't believe in Chargers in wild Super Bowl odds
Chargers return to scene of wildcard loss to face Jaguars in pivotal AFC matchup
ESPN makes buzzworthy prediction about Chargers' defensive coordinator Jesse Minter
Ladd McConkey wants to see Justin Herbert in MVP conversation
Justin Herbert’s Chargers practice outlook after injury scare
Chargers get noteworthy comments from Trevor Lawrence before revenge game vs. Jaguars