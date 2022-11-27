Live In-Game Updates: Chargers at Cardinals Week 12
Follow along for live in-game updates of the Chargers at Cardinals Week 12 matchup.
This is the live in-game update landing page for the Chargers at Cardinals Week 12 matchup at State Farm Stadium. This page will undergo updates in real time with information and analysis.
Fourth Quarter
- 3:33 pm: Justin Herbert is sacked for the third time today.
- 3:31 pm: Justin Herbert picks up 23 yards with his legs. He's the Chargers leading rusher today with 38 yards.
- Score Update: Cardinal 24, Chargers 17
- 3:27 pm: James Conner forces Kenneth Murray to miss a tackle at the goal-line as he takes it into the end zone for a 6-yard catch-and-run.
Third Quarter
- Score Update: Cardinal 17, Chargers 17
- 3:12 pm: Chargers move the ball down the field and get inside the 10-yard line, but are forced to settle for a field goal. Cameron Dicker's 26-yard attempt is good, as the game is tied up at 17-17.
- 3:08 pm: Justin Herbert completed 18 consecutive passes, spanning from the first half and ending in the third quarter with 5:51 left.
- 3:04 pm: Justin Herbert to DeAndre Carter for 13 yards on third down. Carter has hauled in a few crucial grabs today. He's now up to 64 yards on five receptions, and has one touchdown.
- 2:59 pm: Chargers C Corey Linsley has been ruled out with a concussion.
- 2:57 pm: Matt Prater's 49-yard field goal is wide left. No damage done on the Chargers' front after the Cardinals went 44 yards on six plays to open up the second half.
Halftime
- Cardinals 17, Chargers 14
Second Quarter
- Score Update: Cardinal 17, Chargers 14
- 2:35 pm: Kyler Murray beats the Chargers with his legs, keeping it himself for a 5-yard touchdown. Murray has accounted for 38 of the Cardinals' 110 rushing yards in the first half.
- 2:26 pm: Austin Ekeler is up to 73 receptions this year, the most in NFL history by a running back through a team’s first 11 games of a season.
- 2:20 pm: Chargers C Corey Linsley is being evaluated for a head injury and RT Trey Pipkins (knee) is questionable to return.
- 2:16 pm: Chargers RT Trey Pipkins was down after the DeAndre Carter touchdown. He walked off slowly under his own power.
- Score Update: Chargers 14, Cardinals 10
- 2:15 pm: After starting the game with three consecutive punts, the Chargers have found the end zone on back-to-back possessions. Justin Herbert finds a wide open DeAndre Carter for a 33-yard touchdown.
- 2:10 pm: Derwin James comes down with his first interception of the season in what could turn into a much-needed momentum boost.
- Score Update: Cardinals 10, Chargers 7
- 2:04 pm: Keenan Allen secures his first touchdown of the season on a 2-yard pass from Justin Herbert.
- 1:59 pm: *The officials rule that Michael Bandy recovered the fumble. Chargers remain with the ball.
- 1:57 pm: Chargers first four drives on offense: Punt, punt, punt, fumble
- 1:55 pm: Joshua Palmer fumbles, and the Cardinals recover at their own 38-yard line.
- Score Update: Cardinals 10, Chargers 0
- 1:49 pm: Matt Prater is good from 43 yards to give the Cardinals a 10-0 lead over the Chargers
- 1:45 pm: The Chargers are allowing over 7 yards per carry, and QB Kyler Murray is 6-of-6 for 71 yards and 1 touchdown through the first quarter.
First Quarter
- 1:40 pm: The ugly start for the Chargers continues. False start penalties, paired with the Cardinals' pass rush getting to Justin Herbert forces a three-and-out. The Chargers have punted three times and picked up just one first down thus far.
- Score Update: Cardinals 7, Chargers 0
- 1:32 pm: Rookie JT Woods comes up empty on a DeAndre Hopkins tackle that leads to a 33-yard touchdown.
- 1:24 pm: Chargers first two drives on offense: 9 plays, 18 yards, two sacks, two punts.
- 1:22 pm: Justin Herbert sacked again for the second time across the team's first two drives – both coming on third down. Chargers punt.
- 1:18 pm: Derwin James' last tackle was the 350th of his career. He reached that number in just 47 games, faster than any defensive back in the last 30 years.
- 1:17pm: Derwin James rips the ball loose from James Conor and Sebastian Joseph-Day recovers it. Chargers are now back on offense.
- 1:14 pm: Alohi Gilman gets the starting nod at safety in place of Nasir Adderley, who's out with a thumb injury.
- 1:11 pm: J.J. Watt gets through Jamaree Salyer off the left side and brings down Justin Herbert for a sack on third down. The Chargers allowed a season-high five sacks last week.
- 1:05 pm: The Cardinals won the toss and defer. Chargers will get the ball first.
Scroll to Continue
Read More
Pregame
- Date and time: Sunday, Nov. 27 at 1:05 p.m. PT
- Location: State Farm Stadium
- TV: CBS
- Streaming: NFL Sunday Ticket, FuboTV
- Radio: ATL FM-98.7, featuring Matt "Money" Smith, Daniel Jeremiah and Shannon Farren
Inactives
- Chargers: QB Easton Stick, WR Jason Moore Jr., RB Sony Michel, S Nasir Adderley, T Storm Norton, WR Mike Williams
- Cardinals: WR Rondale Moore, CB Byron Murphy Jr., QB Trace McSorley, S Charles Washington, LB Jesse Luketa, OL Wyatt Davis, WR Greg Dortch
*Get your Chargers tickets from SI Tickets by clicking here
Read more from Charger Report:
- Pregame Report: Chargers at Cardinals Week 12
- Chargers at Cardinals Game Day Betting Odds: Week 12 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under
- Chargers at Cardinals Week 12 Game Prediction
- Chargers Turn Towards Reserve Options at Safety Following Thumb Injury to Nasir Adderley
- Chargers at Cardinals Week 12 Injury Report: Friday
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.