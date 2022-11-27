Live In-Game Updates: Chargers at Cardinals Week 12

This is the live in-game update landing page for the Chargers at Cardinals Week 12 matchup at State Farm Stadium. This page will undergo updates in real time with information and analysis.

Fourth Quarter

3:33 pm: Justin Herbert is sacked for the third time today.

Justin Herbert is sacked for the third time today. 3:31 pm: Justin Herbert picks up 23 yards with his legs. He's the Chargers leading rusher today with 38 yards.

Justin Herbert picks up 23 yards with his legs. He's the Chargers leading rusher today with 38 yards. Score Update: Cardinal 24, Chargers 17

3:27 pm: James Conner forces Kenneth Murray to miss a tackle at the goal-line as he takes it into the end zone for a 6-yard catch-and-run.

Third Quarter

Score Update: Cardinal 17, Chargers 17

3:12 pm: Chargers move the ball down the field and get inside the 10-yard line, but are forced to settle for a field goal. Cameron Dicker's 26-yard attempt is good, as the game is tied up at 17-17.

Chargers move the ball down the field and get inside the 10-yard line, but are forced to settle for a field goal. Cameron Dicker's 26-yard attempt is good, as the game is tied up at 17-17. 3:08 pm: Justin Herbert completed 18 consecutive passes, spanning from the first half and ending in the third quarter with 5:51 left.

Justin Herbert completed 18 consecutive passes, spanning from the first half and ending in the third quarter with 5:51 left. 3:04 pm: Justin Herbert to DeAndre Carter for 13 yards on third down. Carter has hauled in a few crucial grabs today. He's now up to 64 yards on five receptions, and has one touchdown.

Justin Herbert to DeAndre Carter for 13 yards on third down. Carter has hauled in a few crucial grabs today. He's now up to 64 yards on five receptions, and has one touchdown. 2:59 pm: Chargers C Corey Linsley has been ruled out with a concussion.

Chargers C Corey Linsley has been ruled out with a concussion. 2:57 pm: Matt Prater's 49-yard field goal is wide left. No damage done on the Chargers' front after the Cardinals went 44 yards on six plays to open up the second half.

Halftime

Cardinals 17, Chargers 14

Second Quarter

Score Update: Cardinal 17, Chargers 14

2:35 pm: Kyler Murray beats the Chargers with his legs, keeping it himself for a 5-yard touchdown. Murray has accounted for 38 of the Cardinals' 110 rushing yards in the first half.

Kyler Murray beats the Chargers with his legs, keeping it himself for a 5-yard touchdown. Murray has accounted for 38 of the Cardinals' 110 rushing yards in the first half. 2:26 pm: Austin Ekeler is up to 73 receptions this year, the most in NFL history by a running back through a team’s first 11 games of a season.

Austin Ekeler is up to 73 receptions this year, the most in NFL history by a running back through a team’s first 11 games of a season. 2:20 pm: Chargers C Corey Linsley is being evaluated for a head injury and RT Trey Pipkins (knee) is questionable to return.

Chargers C Corey Linsley is being evaluated for a head injury and RT Trey Pipkins (knee) is questionable to return. 2:16 pm: Chargers RT Trey Pipkins was down after the DeAndre Carter touchdown. He walked off slowly under his own power.

Chargers RT Trey Pipkins was down after the DeAndre Carter touchdown. He walked off slowly under his own power. Score Update: Chargers 14, Cardinals 10

2:15 pm: After starting the game with three consecutive punts, the Chargers have found the end zone on back-to-back possessions. Justin Herbert finds a wide open DeAndre Carter for a 33-yard touchdown.

After starting the game with three consecutive punts, the Chargers have found the end zone on back-to-back possessions. Justin Herbert finds a wide open DeAndre Carter for a 33-yard touchdown. 2:10 pm: Derwin James comes down with his first interception of the season in what could turn into a much-needed momentum boost.

Derwin James comes down with his first interception of the season in what could turn into a much-needed momentum boost. Score Update: Cardinals 10, Chargers 7

2:04 pm: Keenan Allen secures his first touchdown of the season on a 2-yard pass from Justin Herbert.

Keenan Allen secures his first touchdown of the season on a 2-yard pass from Justin Herbert. 1:59 pm: *The officials rule that Michael Bandy recovered the fumble. Chargers remain with the ball.

*The officials rule that Michael Bandy recovered the fumble. Chargers remain with the ball. 1:57 pm: Chargers first four drives on offense: Punt, punt, punt, fumble

Chargers first four drives on offense: Punt, punt, punt, fumble 1:55 pm: Joshua Palmer fumbles, and the Cardinals recover at their own 38-yard line.

Joshua Palmer fumbles, and the Cardinals recover at their own 38-yard line. Score Update: Cardinals 10, Chargers 0

1:49 pm: Matt Prater is good from 43 yards to give the Cardinals a 10-0 lead over the Chargers

Matt Prater is good from 43 yards to give the Cardinals a 10-0 lead over the Chargers 1:45 pm: The Chargers are allowing over 7 yards per carry, and QB Kyler Murray is 6-of-6 for 71 yards and 1 touchdown through the first quarter.

First Quarter

1:40 pm: The ugly start for the Chargers continues. False start penalties, paired with the Cardinals' pass rush getting to Justin Herbert forces a three-and-out. The Chargers have punted three times and picked up just one first down thus far.

The ugly start for the Chargers continues. False start penalties, paired with the Cardinals' pass rush getting to Justin Herbert forces a three-and-out. The Chargers have punted three times and picked up just one first down thus far. Score Update: Cardinals 7, Chargers 0

1:32 pm: Rookie JT Woods comes up empty on a DeAndre Hopkins tackle that leads to a 33-yard touchdown.

Rookie JT Woods comes up empty on a DeAndre Hopkins tackle that leads to a 33-yard touchdown. 1:24 pm: Chargers first two drives on offense: 9 plays, 18 yards, two sacks, two punts.

Chargers first two drives on offense: 9 plays, 18 yards, two sacks, two punts. 1:22 pm: Justin Herbert sacked again for the second time across the team's first two drives – both coming on third down. Chargers punt.

Justin Herbert sacked again for the second time across the team's first two drives – both coming on third down. Chargers punt. 1:18 pm: Derwin James' last tackle was the 350th of his career. He reached that number in just 47 games, faster than any defensive back in the last 30 years.

Derwin James' last tackle was the 350th of his career. He reached that number in just 47 games, faster than any defensive back in the last 30 years. 1:17pm: Derwin James rips the ball loose from James Conor and Sebastian Joseph-Day recovers it. Chargers are now back on offense.

Derwin James rips the ball loose from James Conor and Sebastian Joseph-Day recovers it. Chargers are now back on offense. 1:14 pm: Alohi Gilman gets the starting nod at safety in place of Nasir Adderley, who's out with a thumb injury.

Alohi Gilman gets the starting nod at safety in place of Nasir Adderley, who's out with a thumb injury. 1:11 pm: J.J. Watt gets through Jamaree Salyer off the left side and brings down Justin Herbert for a sack on third down. The Chargers allowed a season-high five sacks last week.

J.J. Watt gets through Jamaree Salyer off the left side and brings down Justin Herbert for a sack on third down. The Chargers allowed a season-high five sacks last week. 1:05 pm: The Cardinals won the toss and defer. Chargers will get the ball first.

Pregame

Date and time: Sunday, Nov. 27 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Sunday, Nov. 27 at 1:05 p.m. PT Location: State Farm Stadium

State Farm Stadium TV: CBS

CBS Streaming: NFL Sunday Ticket, FuboTV

NFL Sunday Ticket, FuboTV Radio: ATL FM-98.7, featuring Matt "Money" Smith, Daniel Jeremiah and Shannon Farren

Inactives

Chargers: QB Easton Stick, WR Jason Moore Jr., RB Sony Michel, S Nasir Adderley, T Storm Norton, WR Mike Williams

QB Easton Stick, WR Jason Moore Jr., RB Sony Michel, S Nasir Adderley, T Storm Norton, WR Mike Williams Cardinals: WR Rondale Moore, CB Byron Murphy Jr., QB Trace McSorley, S Charles Washington, LB Jesse Luketa, OL Wyatt Davis, WR Greg Dortch

