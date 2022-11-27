Pregame Report: Chargers at Cardinals Week 12

The Chargers (5-5) and Cardinals (4-7) will face off in Week 12 with both teams desperately needing to secure a victory.

Here's a look at the Week 12 pregame report, previewing the Chargers' matchup against the Cardinals.

Sunday, Nov. 27 at 5:20 p.m. PT

State Farm Stadium

How to watch and listen

TV: CBS

CBS Radio: ATL FM-98.7, featuring Matt "Money" Smith, Daniel Jeremiah and Shannon Farren

Where to stream

Final injury report

Chargers:

OUT: WR Mike Williams, S Nasir Adderley

WR Mike Williams, S Nasir Adderley QESTIONABLE: CB Michael Davis

Cardinals:

OUT: TE Zach Ertz, OL D.J. Humphries, WR Rondale Moore, CB Byron Murphy Jr., S Charles Washington

TE Zach Ertz, OL D.J. Humphries, WR Rondale Moore, CB Byron Murphy Jr., S Charles Washington QESTIONABLE: WR Greg Dortch, QB Trace McSorley

Betting odds

Point spread: Chargers -2.5

Chargers -2.5 Moneyline : Chargers (-150), Cardinals (+125)

: Chargers (-150), Cardinals (+125) Over/under: 48.5 points

*All betting odds are courtesy of Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

Things to watch

How the Chargers offensive line fares against the blitz: The Cardinals defense sits near the top of the league in blitz rate, while the Chargers offense line has allowed just 18 sacks this season, tied for the third-best in the NFL. However, last week the Chargers had their worst game of the season in preventing the pass rush from bringing Justin Herbert to the ground, allowing a season-high five sacks. This battle in the trenches will likely play a pivotal part in the outcome of the game.

The Cardinals defense sits near the top of the league in blitz rate, while the Chargers offense line has allowed just 18 sacks this season, tied for the third-best in the NFL. However, last week the Chargers had their worst game of the season in preventing the pass rush from bringing Justin Herbert to the ground, allowing a season-high five sacks. This battle in the trenches will likely play a pivotal part in the outcome of the game. Can Joshua Palmer continue his hot streak of late?: The Chargers have turned to their second-year pass-catcher in slew of the injuries to the wide receiver position. With Keenan Allen back into the mix, Palmer slides down a spot as the second option. But as Mike Williams is ruled out with an ankle injury, Palmer figures to remain a steady part of the gameplan. In two of the last three games, Palmer has gone over 100 yards receiving with two touchdowns.

The Chargers have turned to their second-year pass-catcher in slew of the injuries to the wide receiver position. With Keenan Allen back into the mix, Palmer slides down a spot as the second option. But as Mike Williams is ruled out with an ankle injury, Palmer figures to remain a steady part of the gameplan. In two of the last three games, Palmer has gone over 100 yards receiving with two touchdowns. Containing Kyler Murray: This week in practice, the Chargers have prioritized game-planning for Murray's mobility. Third-string quarterback Easton Stick has served the 'Murray role' on the scout team, giving the Chargers defense a simulated look at what they've presumably face on Sunday. Murray is one of the more unique players in the league in part of his 4.3-speed and his knack for being slippery through tacklers despite not being the biggest guy. For the Chargers defense to hold things to a minimum, they must keep Murray contained in the pocket.

