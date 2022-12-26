Chargers at Colts Game Day Betting Odds: Week 16 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

Here's a look at the game day betting odds ahead of the Chargers' Week 16 matchup against the Colts.

The Chargers take center stage under the bright lights of Monday Night Football against the Colts as Justin Herbert and company attempt to clinch a playoff berth with a win over Indianapolis.

While the Chargers' season has been filled with several ups and downs, the team appears to be hitting their stride, winning three of the last four games.

Meanwhile, the Colts have seen their head coach and offensive coordinator get fired in the middle of the season, and yet they still remain a club who's been losing consistently. The Colts have dropped seven of the last eight games.

Here's a look at the game day betting lines ahead of the Week 16 game:

Chargers vs. Colts Betting Odds

Point spread: Chargers -3.5

Chargers -3.5 Moneyline : Chargers (-200), Colts (+165)

: Chargers (-200), Colts (+165) Over/under: 45.5 points

The point spread opened at 3.5 points and the line has remained steady, not moving in either direction as kickoff approaches.

The game's point total has dipped by one point, now sitting at 45.5 points, the fourth-highest over/under line of the week. The Chargers have averaged 22 points per game this season, while the Colts average 18 points per game.

Kickoff for the Chargers at Colts Week 16 contest is set for Sunday, Dec. 26 at 5:15 p.m. PT at Lucas Oil Stadium.

