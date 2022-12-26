Chargers at Colts Week 16 Game Prediction

Which team holds the edge? We give our prediction ahead of the Chargers at Colts Week 16 matchup.

The Chargers have an opportunity to clinch a playoff berth on Monday night.

Riding a hot streak of winning three of the last four games, the Chargers will take aim to solidify their postseason ticket in Indianapolis during a primetime slate with a win over the Colts.

The Colts will attempt to play spoiler as their playoff hopes are far behind them having lost seven of the last eight games.

On the injury front, both teams are relatively healthy. Chargers cornerback Kemon Hall (hamstring) has been ruled out, while Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (ankle) and tight end Kylen Granson (ankle) also won't play.

Game Prediction

The Chargers are about as healthy as they've been since the start of the season. Safety Derwin James will return to play after missing each of the last two games.

The defense has produced their best two-game stretch of the year, largely minimizing the Dolphins and Titans in back-to-back weeks. Now factoring in the return of James, the heartbeat of the defense, the unit could see things progress a step further with the versatility he has to offer.

As the Chargers defense looks to build off the momentum from their recent play, this week's matchup against the Colts they'll take aim against quarterback Nick Foles, who's made just one start across the last two seasons.

Last week, the Chargers' pass rush came alive with four sacks from four different defenders. If they can disrupt Foles' timing with pressure in the pocket, they're likely to see similar results.

Offensively, quarterback Justin Herbert has logged 300-plus yards in each of his last three games – two of which he's had wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams at his disposal. It's clear that when Herbert has his top two targets available, the efficiency of the offense goes up exponentially.

The Colts are allowing 24 points per game, 25th in the NFL. I see this game playing out with the Chargers offense cutting it loose with a strong passing attack, paired with timely stops on defense in which they diminish the Colts productivity in trying to move the ball.

While the Chargers have played in many close games this season, I think they'll win this one handily.

Prediction: Chargers 27, Colts 16

Chargers 27, Colts 16 2022 game prediction record: 11-3

- Nick Cothrel, Beat Writer

