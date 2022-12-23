Chargers vs. Colts Week 16 Injury Report: Friday

The Chargers and Colts have released the second injury report of the week.

The Chargers completed their second practice of the week and the team's participation saw improvements.

Safety Derwin James (quad) was a full participant in practice for the first time since Week 13.

"He's progressing well. Good to get him back out there." Chargers coach Brandon Staley said of James this week. "Hopefully he'll have a good week of practice and see where it goes, and be ready to play."

Cornerback Bryce Callahan (groin) and defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee/back) were also upgraded on the injury report by practicing in full on Friday.

The Colts had no updates made on Friday's injury report. Tight end Kylen Granson (ankle) and cornerback Kenny Moore II (ankle) did not practice.

Chargers injury report

Did not participate:

CB Kemon Hall (hamstring)

Full:

CB Bryce Callahan (groin)

S Derwin James (quad)

DL Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee/back)

T Trey Pipkins (knee)

OLB Chris Rumph (quad)

OL Jamaree Salyer (knee)

Colts injury report

Did not participate:

TE Kylen Granson (ankle)

CB Kenny Moore II (ankle)

Full:

CB Brandon Facyson (illness)

WR Mike Strachan (concussion)

