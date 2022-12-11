Chargers vs. Dolphins Game Day Betting Odds: Week 14 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

The much-anticipated Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa matchup is set to take place in primetime on Sunday Night Football at SoFi Stadium in Week 14.

The Chargers are seeking a victory to keep their playoff hopes alive as they sit with a 6-6 record with five games remaining.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins find themselves coming off a loss for the first time since mid-October, having won five consecutive games prior to last week's defeat.

Here's a look at the game day betting lines ahead of the Week 14 matchup:

Chargers vs. Dolphins Betting Odds

Point spread: Dolphins -5.5

Dolphins -5.5 Moneyline : Dolphins (-167), Chargers (+140)

: Dolphins (-167), Chargers (+140) Over/under: 54.5 points

After opening as 3-point favorites, the betting lines have shifted more in favor of the Dolphins, now making them a 5.5-point favorites. Perhaps the Chargers' injuries to safety Derwin James, cornerback Bryce Callahan, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day and right tackle Trey Pipkins, as each player are expected to not play, could have played a part in the line movement.

The point total is slated at 54.5 points, two points higher than the line opened at. While the Chargers are depleted on defense, they're getting back two key starters on offense that could have resulted in the over/under going up a notch, featuring the returns of wide receiver Mike Williams and center Corey Linsley.

Kickoff for the Chargers vs. Dolphins Week 14 contest is set for Sunday, Dec. 11 at 5:20 p.m. PT.

