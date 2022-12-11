Chargers vs. Dolphins Week 14 Inactives

INGLEWOOD – The final injury report ruled safety Derwin James (quad), cornerback Bryce Callahan (groin), defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee) and right tackle Trey Pipkins (knee) as doubtful, while tight end Richard Rodgers (knee) was deemed questionable.

The Dolphins had a handful of players who received game designations as well. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee), left tackle Terron Armstead (toe/pectoral), tight end Durham Smythe (quad/knee) and defensive tackle Justin Zimmer (back) were labeled as questionable, while wide receiver River Cracraft (calf) is doubtful.

Following pre-game warmups, the Chargers and Dolphins have released which players will be inactive for the Week 14 matchup.

Here is the complete list of the team's inactives:

Chargers inactives

QB Easton Stick

S Derwin James Jr.

WR Jason Moore Jr.

RB Sony Michel

CB Bryce Callahan

DL Sebastian Joseph-Day

RT Trey Pipkins III

Dolphins inactives

QB Teddy Bridgewater

RB Myles Gaskin

CB Noah Igbinoghene

WR Erik Ezukanma

TE Hunter Long

WR River Cracraft

*Get your Chargers tickets from SI Tickets by clicking here

Read more from Charger Report:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.