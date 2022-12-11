Chargers vs. Dolphins Week 14 Inactives
INGLEWOOD – The final injury report ruled safety Derwin James (quad), cornerback Bryce Callahan (groin), defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee) and right tackle Trey Pipkins (knee) as doubtful, while tight end Richard Rodgers (knee) was deemed questionable.
The Dolphins had a handful of players who received game designations as well. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee), left tackle Terron Armstead (toe/pectoral), tight end Durham Smythe (quad/knee) and defensive tackle Justin Zimmer (back) were labeled as questionable, while wide receiver River Cracraft (calf) is doubtful.
Following pre-game warmups, the Chargers and Dolphins have released which players will be inactive for the Week 14 matchup.
Here is the complete list of the team's inactives:
Chargers inactives
- QB Easton Stick
- S Derwin James Jr.
- WR Jason Moore Jr.
- RB Sony Michel
- CB Bryce Callahan
- DL Sebastian Joseph-Day
- RT Trey Pipkins III
Dolphins inactives
- QB Teddy Bridgewater
- RB Myles Gaskin
- CB Noah Igbinoghene
- WR Erik Ezukanma
- TE Hunter Long
- WR River Cracraft
