Chargers vs. Dolphins Week 14 Inactives

Which players in the Chargers vs. Dolphins Week 14 matchup are inactive?

INGLEWOOD – The final injury report ruled safety Derwin James (quad), cornerback Bryce Callahan (groin), defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee) and right tackle Trey Pipkins (knee) as doubtful, while tight end Richard Rodgers (knee) was deemed questionable.

The Dolphins had a handful of players who received game designations as well. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee), left tackle Terron Armstead (toe/pectoral), tight end Durham Smythe (quad/knee) and defensive tackle Justin Zimmer (back) were labeled as questionable, while wide receiver River Cracraft (calf) is doubtful.

Following pre-game warmups, the Chargers and Dolphins have released which players will be inactive for the Week 14 matchup.

Here is the complete list of the team's inactives:

Chargers inactives

  • QB Easton Stick
  • S Derwin James Jr.
  • WR Jason Moore Jr.
  • RB Sony Michel
  • CB Bryce Callahan
  • DL Sebastian Joseph-Day
  • RT Trey Pipkins III
Dolphins inactives

  • QB Teddy Bridgewater
  • RB Myles Gaskin
  • CB Noah Igbinoghene
  • WR Erik Ezukanma
  • TE Hunter Long
  • WR River Cracraft

