Pregame Report: Chargers vs. Dolphins Week 14
The Chargers will take on the Dolphins in Week 14 at SoFi Stadium.
INGLEWOOD – The Chargers (6-6) and Dolphins (8-4) will face off in Week 14 for their primetime showdown on Sunday Night Football.
Here's a look at the Week 14 pregame report, previewing the Chargers' matchup against the Dolphins.
Date, time and location
- Sunday, Dec. 11 at 5:20 p.m. PT
- SoFi Stadium
How to watch and listen
- TV: NBC
- Radio: ATL FM-98.7, featuring Matt "Money" Smith, Daniel Jeremiah and Shannon Farren
Where to stream
Final injury report
Chargers:
- DOUBTFUL: CB Bryce Callahan, S Derwin James, DL Sebastian Joseph Day, T Trey Pipkins
- QESTIONABLE: TE Richard Rodgers
Dolphins:
- DOUBTFUL: WR River Cracraft
- QESTIONABLE: T Terron Armstead, QB Teddy Bridgewater, TE Durham Smythe, DT Justin Zimmer
Betting odds
- Point spread: Dolphins -5.5
- Moneyline: Dolphins (-167), Chargers (+140)
- Over/under: 54.5 points
*All betting odds are courtesy of Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.
Things to watch
- How the Chargers overcome being short-handed on defense: The Chargers will be down three more defensive starters with safety Derwin James (quad), cornerback Bryce Callahan (groin) and defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee) all unlikely to play. That means the defense will be without seven starters on defense who started in the season opener, forcing the team to heavily rely on their depth. Replacing the trio of players that are expected to be held out of play Sunday against the Dolphins will be safety Alohi Gilman, rookie cornerback Ja'Sir Taylor and some combination of Breiden Fehoko, Joe Gaziano and Tyeler Davison in the middle of the defensive line.
- Can the Chargers hold up better in pass protection?: The Chargers have been exploited in pass protection the last three weeks, allowing opponents to sack Justin Herbert 14 times throughout that stretch, the most in the NFL. The offensive line will get back Corey Linsley following a concussion that sidelined him last week, but will remain without right tackle Trey Pipkins for the second consecutive game as a result of a knee injury. Last week, the offensive line allowed 22 pressures on 47 dropbacks from Herbert. For the offense to take a step forward, the protection must improve.
- Keenan Allen and Mike Williams back in action together: As Week 14 approaches, Allen and Williams have yet to play an entire game together. But that's expected to change this week with Williams returning to play following an ankle injury. That'll give Herbert his full arsenal of weapons with Joshua Palmer, DeAndre Carter and Gerald Everett serving compliment roles.
