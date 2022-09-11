Pregame Report: Chargers vs. Raiders Week 1

INGLEWOOD – After a busy offseason that's translated into strong optimism surrounding the Chargers, the season opener is here for them to prove what kind of team they truly are.

Here's a look at the Week 1 pregame report, previewing the Chargers' matchup against their division rival, Raiders.

Sunday, Sept. 11 at 1:25 p.m. PT

SoFi Stadium

How to watch and listen

TV: KCBS-LA in Los Angeles and Orange County, KFMB in San Deigo County

Where to stream

Final injury report

Chargers:

DOUBTFUL: CB J.C. Jackson, TE Donald Parham Jr.

QUESTIONABLE: Drue Tranquill

Raiders:

No player on the Raiders received a game designation.

Current betting lines

Point spread: Chargers -3.5

Chargers -3.5 Moneyline : Chargers -188, Raiders +155

: Chargers -188, Raiders +155 Over/under: 52 points

Things to watch

Offensive line play: The Chargers have two new starters on their offensive line with rookie Zion Johnson penciling in at right guard and Trey Pipkins slotting in at right tackle. However, the Chargers aren't alone in trotting out new starters across their offensive line. The Raiders will start the year in patching together their front five, with Lester Cotton at right guard and Jermaine Eluemunor at right tackle. With the pass rushing duo that each team has at their disposal, this game could be determined in the trenches with whoever’s offensive line holds up the best.

The Chargers have two new starters on their offensive line with rookie Zion Johnson penciling in at right guard and Trey Pipkins slotting in at right tackle. However, the Chargers aren't alone in trotting out new starters across their offensive line. The Raiders will start the year in patching together their front five, with Lester Cotton at right guard and Jermaine Eluemunor at right tackle. With the pass rushing duo that each team has at their disposal, this game could be determined in the trenches with whoever’s offensive line holds up the best. Davante Adams: The Chargers could be without cornerback J.C. Jackson, who's listed as doubtful, as he continues his recovery from ankle surgery. That would leave either Asante Samuel Jr. or Michael Davis to cover Adams throughout the game – no small task for any defender.

The Chargers could be without cornerback J.C. Jackson, who's listed as doubtful, as he continues his recovery from ankle surgery. That would leave either Asante Samuel Jr. or Michael Davis to cover Adams throughout the game – no small task for any defender. Special teams: This offseason the Chargers overhauled the makeup of their special teams, brining in coordinator Ryan Ficken, returner DeAndre Carter, punter JK Scott and Pro Bowl long-snapper Josh Harris. This will be the first test, seeing how the unit plays together collectively to determine whether or not they look to have made strides from where things sat just a season ago.

This offseason the Chargers overhauled the makeup of their special teams, brining in coordinator Ryan Ficken, returner DeAndre Carter, punter JK Scott and Pro Bowl long-snapper Josh Harris. This will be the first test, seeing how the unit plays together collectively to determine whether or not they look to have made strides from where things sat just a season ago. Run defense: The Chargers finished last season bottom three in stopping the run. After adding three new starters to the defensive line, featuring Khalil Mack, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson, there's a lot of investment made to shore up that group. Can they make a solid first impression?

