Skip to main content

Pregame Report: Chargers vs. Raiders Week 1

The Chargers and Raiders square off at SoFi Stadium for a Week 1 AFC West showdown.

INGLEWOOD – After a busy offseason that's translated into strong optimism surrounding the Chargers, the season opener is here for them to prove what kind of team they truly are.

Here's a look at the Week 1 pregame report, previewing the Chargers' matchup against their division rival, Raiders.

Date, time and location

  • Sunday, Sept. 11 at 1:25 p.m. PT
  • SoFi Stadium

How to watch and listen

  • TV: KCBS-LA in Los Angeles and Orange County, KFMB in San Deigo County
  • Radio: ATL FM-98.7, featuring Matt "Money" Smith, Daniel Jeremiah and Shannon Farren

Where to stream

Final injury report

Chargers:

  • DOUBTFUL: CB J.C. Jackson, TE Donald Parham Jr.
  • QUESTIONABLE: Drue Tranquill
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jan 9, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers vs. Raiders Game Day Betting Odds: Week 1 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

Jan 9, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass for a two-point conversion while tackled by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers vs. Raiders Week 1: Game Prediction

Aug 18, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) during joint practice against the Dallas Cowboys at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers' Khalil Mack Previews the Start of a New Chapter Ahead of 2022 Season Opener

Raiders:

  • No player on the Raiders received a game designation.

Current betting lines

  • Point spread: Chargers -3.5
  • Moneyline: Chargers -188, Raiders +155
  • Over/under: 52 points

Things to watch

  • Offensive line play: The Chargers have two new starters on their offensive line with rookie Zion Johnson penciling in at right guard and Trey Pipkins slotting in at right tackle. However, the Chargers aren't alone in trotting out new starters across their offensive line. The Raiders will start the year in patching together their front five, with Lester Cotton at right guard and Jermaine Eluemunor at right tackle. With the pass rushing duo that each team has at their disposal, this game could be determined in the trenches with whoever’s offensive line holds up the best.
  • Davante Adams: The Chargers could be without cornerback J.C. Jackson, who's listed as doubtful, as he continues his recovery from ankle surgery. That would leave either Asante Samuel Jr. or Michael Davis to cover Adams throughout the game – no small task for any defender.
  • Special teams: This offseason the Chargers overhauled the makeup of their special teams, brining in coordinator Ryan Ficken, returner DeAndre Carter, punter JK Scott and Pro Bowl long-snapper Josh Harris. This will be the first test, seeing how the unit plays together collectively to determine whether or not they look to have made strides from where things sat just a season ago.
  • Run defense: The Chargers finished last season bottom three in stopping the run. After adding three new starters to the defensive line, featuring Khalil Mack, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson, there's a lot of investment made to shore up that group. Can they make a solid first impression?

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

Jan 9, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Betting News

Chargers vs. Raiders Game Day Betting Odds: Week 1 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

By Nicholas Cothrel
Jan 9, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass for a two-point conversion while tackled by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers vs. Raiders Week 1: Game Prediction

By Nicholas Cothrel
Aug 18, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) during joint practice against the Dallas Cowboys at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers' Khalil Mack Previews the Start of a New Chapter Ahead of 2022 Season Opener

By Nicholas Cothrel
Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson (27) during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers vs. Raiders Week 1 Injury Report: Friday

By Nicholas Cothrel
Jun 1, 2021; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers DC Renaldo Hill Holds Previous Experience of the Derek Carr-Davante Adams Connection

By Nicholas Cothrel
Aug 18, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Kemon Hall (37), linebacker Cole Christiansen (50), linebacker Damon Lloyd (53), linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams (58), cornerback J.C. Jackson (27) and linebacker Nick Niemann (31) watch from the sidelines during joint practice at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers vs. Raiders Week 1 Injury Report: Thursday

By Nicholas Cothrel
Aug 17, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James (3) during joint practice against the Dallas Cowboys at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers' Derwin James Reshapes Look to Get Back to 'The Real DJ3' Ahead of 2022 Season Opener

By Nicholas Cothrel
Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson (27) during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers vs. Raiders Week 1 Injury Report: Wednesday

By Nicholas Cothrel