Chargers vs. Seahawks Game Day Betting Odds: Week 7 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

The Chargers will host the Seahawks at SoFi Stadium for the Week 7 showdown.

The Chargers have ruled out kicker Dustin Hopkins (hamstring), running back Joshua Kelley (knee), wide receiver Joshua Palmer (concussion) and tight end Donald Parham Jr. (concussion).

Wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) is questionable and will be a game-time decision. Defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day (ankle) is also questionable, but is expected to play.

As for the Seahawks, cornerback Isaiah Dunn (hamstring) has been ruled out. Cornerback Artie Burns (groin), WR Penny Hart (hamstring) and guard Gabe Jackson (knee/hip) are all listed as doubtful.

Cornerback Sidney Jones (groin) and wide receiver Tyler Lockett (hamstring) as questionable. However, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Friday that Lockett has a "really good" chance of playing.

Here's a look at the game day betting lines:

Chargers vs. Seahawks Game Day Betting Odds

Point spread: Chargers -6.5

Chargers -6.5 Moneyline : Chargers -225, Seahawks +188

: Chargers -225, Seahawks +188 Over/under: 50.5 points

*All betting odds are courtesy of Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

The point spread has remained in favor of the Chargers by 6.5 points since the line opened. Through six weeks, the Chargers are 4-2 against the spread.

Just as the spread hasn't seen any changes, neither has the point total as it sits at 50.5 points. The Chargers and Seahawks each sit inside the top 12 teams among points per game, averaging 24 points across the first month and a half of this season.

Kickoff for the Chargers vs. Seahawks Week 7 contest is slated for Sunday, Oct. 23 at 1:25 p.m. PT at SoFi Stadium.

