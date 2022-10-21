Chargers WR Keenan Allen Will be a Game-Time Decision in Week 7 vs. Seahawks

COSTA MESA – Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen will be a game-time decision in Week 7 against the Seahawks, coach Brandon Staley announced following Friday's practice.

“He’s closer," Staley said of Allen's likelihood to make his return. "He had a good week. He was in practice — not only in individual [period] but during team — and that was important, to play 11-on-11 and get that unchoreographed movement of having to beat someone man-to-man, having to go feel what it’s like to block someone and get that resistance."

Allen injured his hamstring in the first half of the season opener against the Raiders, causing him to miss the last five games.

Allen was a limited participant each day this week, but voiced optimism when discussing the drills he completed at game-speed throughout practice.

"It went great," Allen said of practice this week. "I was limited as far as doing the whole practice, but felt good in there on my reps."

Allen will test his hamstring during pregame warmups before determining whether or not he's reached a point where he can play. If Allen gives it a go, he will be on a snap-count restriction, Staley said.

"He’s one of the top separators in the game, one of the most productive players at his position over the last 10 years," Staley said of the impact Allen brings to the offense. "He’s a team leader. What he allows you to do, in all ways, is just change the math in how people play you. To get him back will be really big for us.”

If there was ever a time the Chargers could use Allen back into the fold, it's now. Wide receiver Joshua Palmer and tight end Donald Parham Jr. each suffered a concussion during last week's game against the Broncos and have been ruled out for Sunday's Week 7 game.

Palmer and Parham were each checked for a concussion by the NFL's independent doctor after hitting their heads. Palmer, however, returned to play after passing the league's game day concussion checklist examination, a protocol put in place by the NFL.

Palmer didn't show any concussion-like symptoms until Wednesday when he made the team aware of his situation, general manager Tom Telesco said.

“It’s of the utmost importance," Staley said of player safety. "It’s one of the serious topics, since I’ve been a part of the NFL, and I know the amount of investment to make progress and to keep making progress, and to never quit on this topic because it’s so important. I think all of the clubs in the league are trying to do everything they can. I think you just know that this sport, and sports like it, that it’s tough. It’s tough to be perfect. All you can try and do is be intentional with your process to get it right.

"I think, every day, we learn more and more. I think as long as everybody in the NFL is committed to doing it right and making sure the protocols are in place that everybody agrees upon, and then when you agree upon it, knowing that you’re probably going to have to change it down the road to make it better, and that’s all we can do, as a league, is do everything we can for these players and their families to know that we’re thinking about them. I know that that is where I stand, we stand as a club, and that’s what we’re going to keep trying to do.”

Palmer and Parham are in the league's concussion protocol and did not practice for the entirety of this week.

The Chargers will also be without running back Joshua Kelley after he suffered an MCL sprain in the first quarter of last week's game. In an effort to fill the backup role behind Austin Ekeler in wake of Kelley's absence, the Chargers will rely on Sony Michel, but also turn to fourth-round rookie Isaiah Spiller for his first NFL game.

