Chargers vs. Seahawks Week 7 Game Prediction

The Chargers will host the Seahawks in Week 7 as Justin Herbert and company look to pickup their fourth consecutive win heading into next week's bye.

The Chargers have ruled out four players ahead of Sunday's game, including kicker Dustin Hopkins (hamstring), running back Joshua Kelley (knee), wide receiver Joshua Palmer (concussion) and tight end Donald Parham Jr. (concussion).

Wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) is questionable and will be a game-time decision. Defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day (ankle) is questionable but is expected to play.

The Seahawks also have their fair share of injuries as well. Cornerback Isaiah Dunn (hamstring) has been ruled out. Cornerback Artie Burns (groin), WR Penny Hart (hamstring) and guard Gabe Jackson (knee/hip) are all listed as doubtful.

Seattle has ruled cornerback Sidney Jones (groin) and wide receiver Tyler Lockett (hamstring) as questionable. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Friday that Lockett has a "really good" chance of playing.

Game Prediction

These two teams enter Sunday's game with offenses that rank top 12 in the NFL through the first six weeks, each averaging 24 points per game.

While the Chargers are plagued with several injuries to their receiving core, this is a week in which they should be able to have their way in running the ball. The Seahawks rank 31st against the run, allowing 165 rushing yards per game.

With Palmer and Parham out, and Allen's status unknown at this point, the Chargers depth will be tested as they turn to the likes of DeAndre Carter and members of the team's practice squad to bolster the pass-catching group.

Throughout the Chargers' three-game winning streak, running back Austin Ekeler has scored a touchdown in each contest. Ekeler has totaled six touchdowns in his last three weeks, and with Seattle's defense being susceptible in slowing down the ground attack, I think the Chargers lean heavy on Ekeler to do a bulk of the damage on offense.

Defensively, for the Chargers, the recipe for success hinges on takeaways. In games they've forced at least one takeaway, they've won. When they haven’t done so, they've lost.

One player the Chargers are looking to get going, who knows a thing or two about taking away the ball, is cornerback J.C. Jackson. He'll start this Sunday despite being benched in the second half of last week's game.

Jackson said earlier this week that his play in recent games has began to impact him mentally, but that he remains optimistic that the player he was in New England, where he earned the nickname Mr. INT is still in the tank.

I see this game playing out as a relatively low scoring contest with the Chargers pulling it off backed by a strong performance from the running game, paired with a timely takeaway.

Prediction: Chargers 20, Seahawks 17

2022 game prediction record: 6-0

- Nick Cothrel, Beat Writer

