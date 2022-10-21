Chargers vs. Seahawks Week 7 Injury Report: Friday
COSTA MESA – The Chargers have released their final injury report ahead of the Week 7 contest Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
They have six players who've received injury designations – four of which have been ruled out.
Kicker Dustin Hopkins (hamstring), RB Joshua Kelley (knee), WR Joshua Palmer (concussion), TE Donald Parham Jr. (concussion) will all miss Sunday's game due to injuries.
Wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) is a game-time decision and is listed as questionable. Defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day (ankle) is expected to play, but is listed as questionable.
Chargers injury report
Did not practice:
- K Dustin Hopkins (hamstring)
- RB Joshua Kelley (knee)
- WR Joshua Palmer (concussion)
- TE Donald Parham Jr. (concussion)
- C Corey Linsley (illness)
- T Trey Pipkins (knee)
Limited:
- WR Keenan Allen (hamstring)
- DL Sebastian Joseph-Day (ankle)
Full:
- C/G Will Clapp (quad)
- TE Gerald Everett (illness)
- G Zion Johnson (ankle)
- LB Kyle Van Noy (back)
Game status:
- Out: K Dustin Hopkins, RB Joshua Kelley, WR Joshua Palmer, TE Donald Parham Jr.
- Questionable: WR Keenan Allen, DL Sebastian Joseph-Day
Seahawks injury report
Did not practice:
- CB Artie Burns (groin)
- CB Isaiah Dunn (hamstring)
- WR Penny Hart (hamstring)
- G Gabe Jackson (knee/hip)
- WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring)
- WR Dee Eskridge (personal)
Limited:
- CB Sidney Jones LV (groin)
Full:
- DE Quinton Jefferson (foot)
- S Ryan Neal (ankle)
- WR Marquise Goodwin (knee/back)
Game status:
- OUT: CB Isaiah Dunn
- DOUBTFUL: CB Artie Burns, WR Penny Hart, G Gabe Jackson
- QUESTIONABLE: CB Sidney Jones IV, WR Tyler Lockett
