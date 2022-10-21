Chargers Aim to Overcome Growing List of Injuries to Extend Win Streak

COSTA MESA – The injuries have continued to hit the Chargers at a particularly high rate, and last week's game on Monday Night Football was no different.

Wide receiver Joshua Palmer and tight end Donald Parham Jr. each suffered a concussion against the Broncos, putting their status in doubt for the Week 7 game against the Seahawks on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

This is the second concussion Palmer has had in two months as he was placed in concussion protocol following the Chargers' preseason game against the Cowboys. Palmer has also been dealing with an ankle injury in recent weeks, but has continued to play through it, doing his best to serve as the team's No. 2 wide receiver.

"He’s been battling through some injuries, but he always gives good effort and is making the catches when the ball comes his way," offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said of Palmer's recent contributions.

For Parham, who just made his season debut two weeks ago after getting a late start due to a hamstring injury, he too may be unavailable this weekend after suffering a head injury.

The Chargers also lost running back Joshua Kelley and kicker Dustin Hopkins for two-to-four weeks. Kelley had gotten off to the best start of his young career, averaging 4.5 yards per carry through the first six games, but wound up suffering a sprained MCL in the first quarter of last week's game.

"Probably the biggest unspoken part about this game is the mental side. You see the physical side out there, but the mental side is what makes you be a good player to a great player. ... That's where I've seen Josh grow is in his mental game," running back Austin Ekeler said of Kelley. "It takes time, experience, getting out there on the field, seeing those reps.

"Him coming into his third year, I've seen that growth from him. Obviously it sucks when anyone gets injured, but I know he's doing his job to make sure he gets back, because he knows he was playing well so he's continuing to expand on that role and the opportunity he had."

Hopkins hit the game-winning kick in overtime to secure the 19-16 win over the Broncos, but will miss the next few weeks with a hamstring injury. Coach Brandon Staley said Hopkins isn't dealing with an "IR situation for right now."

"He's such a professional and competitor," special teams coach Ryan Ficken said of Hopkins' commitment in finishing out the game despite the injury. "He put the team first on that one knowing that they needed him and he went out there and executed. I have the utmost confidence in him."

These four injuries just further test the depth of the Chargers. When the team lost left tackle Rashawn Slater, edge rusher Joey Bosa and wide receiver Jalen Guyton all in Week 3, it was a crushing blow all at once. But since then, the Chargers have rallied as a team, stacking three consecutive wins as other players on the roster have stepped up in wake of the injury pileup.

"Coach Staley says it, 'we're a gritty bunch of guys when it comes to just getting the job done,'" Ekeler said. "We have a lot of our Pro Bowlers that are hurt and we've still found a way to win games. I think it's been a good statement of our team in how we've been able to overcome even with some adversity. That's the NFL."

While the Chargers have handled the loss of some notable players about as well as they could’ve imagined, they’re close to getting back a key figure to the offense.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen is inching closer to making his return. Allen has missed the last five weeks with a hamstring injury, but appears to have taken a step forward as he was running full routes during Thursday's practice.

"Just being a part of this team that past few years, he's been one of our guys. He's automatic," Ekeler said of Allen's impact. "When he's out there, he's catching balls, he's open, he's doing it. It definitely would be good to have him out there."

