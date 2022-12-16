Chargers vs. Titans Week 15 Injury Report: Friday

The Chargers and Titans have released the final injury report of the week.

The final injury reports are in and both the Chargers and Titans have a handful of game designations handed out.

The Chargers have ruled safety Derwin James (quad) as doubtful.

"Progressing," Chargers coach Brandon Staley said on Friday regarding James' injury status. "He's been doing workouts and stuff like that. I know he's feeling better. We'll see about this game, but definitely improving."

Among other notables, the Chargers ruled three players as questionable, including cornerback Bryce Callahan (groin), defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee) and right tackle Trey Pipkins (knee).

Meanwhile, the Titans will be short-handed on various fronts, ruling out seven players for Sunday's game. They'll be without outside linebacker Denico Autry (knee), cornerback Tre Avery (concussion), wide receiver C.J. Board (ribs), wide receiver Treylon Burks (concussion), cornerback Kristian Fulton (groin), running back Dontrell Hilliard (neck) and safety Amani Hooker (knee).

Chargers injury report

Did not participate:

S Derwin James (quad)

Limited:

DL Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee)

Full:

CB Bryce Callahan (groin)

T Trey Pipkins (knee)

G Zion Johnson (shoulder)

OL Jamaree Salyer (ankle)

WR Mike Williams (ankle)

Game status:

DOUBTFUL: S Derwin James

QUESTIONABLE: CB Bryce Callahan, DL Sebastian Joseph-Day, T Trey Pipkins

Titans injury report

Did not participate:

OLB Denico Autry (knee)

CB Tre Avery (concussion)

WR C.J. Board (rib)

WR Treylon Burks (concussion)

CB Kristian Fulton (groin)

S Amani Hooker (knee)

RB Dontrell Hilliard (neck)

Limited:

C Ben Jones (neck)

G Nate Davis (knee)

CB Terrance Mitchell (hamstring)

DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle)

Full:

RB Derrick Henry (rest)

RB Hassan Haskins (hip)

QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle)

WR Robert Woods (illness)

Game status:

OUT: OLB Denico Autry, CB Tre Avery, WR C.J. Board, WR Treylon Burks, CB Kristian Fulton, RB Dontrell Hilliard, S Amani Hooker

