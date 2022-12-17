Chargers vs. Titans Week 15 Game Prediction

Which team holds the edge? We give our prediction ahead of the Chargers vs. Titans Week 15 matchup.

The Chargers are coming off a game in which they put together arguably their most complete performance just a week ago.

With the Titans coming to town, the Chargers will look to channel those same efforts in hope of coming away with another victory, which would elevate their playoff odds by nearly 20 percent.

While the Chargers are trending positive in their trajectory of late, the Titans are in the middle of a rough patch having been outscored 91 to 48 across their last three games, all of which have resulted in losses.

On the injury front, the Chargers are likely to get back three starters who have all been deemed questionable, including cornerback Bryce Callahan (groin), defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee) and right tackle Trey Pipkins (knee). Safety Derwin James (quad) is considered doubtful and remains a long-shot to play.

For Tennessee, they're significantly banged up entering this week's matchup. They'll be without seven players, all of which have been officially ruled out, including outside linebacker Denico Autry (knee), cornerback Tre Avery (concussion), wide receiver C.J. Board (ribs), wide receiver Treylon Burks (concussion), cornerback Kristian Fulton (groin), running back Dontrell Hilliard (neck) and safety Amani Hooker (knee).

Game Prediction

The Chargers will enter Sunday's game without being the more injured team for probably the first time all season.

Their gameplan defensively was executed to near-perfection last week, with a focus of playing press coverage. But against the Titans, they'll need to shift their center of attention to slowing down Tennessee's running game backed by Derrick Henry.

The Chargers are allowing a league-high 5.4 yards per carry to opposing running backs and rank 28th against the run. If they can show improvements in this phase of the game, the Chargers should be in good position to come out on top. Though, that is a big proposition to ask for a team that's struggle in this regard for the greater part of this season.

On offense, the Chargers should be in store for a big day, if not their biggest of the season. Last week, with wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams both back in action, quarterback Justin Herbert turned in a season-high 367 yards.

It's clear, when Herbert has his top two targets at his disposal, the offense looks entirely different – showing flashes of last year's operation when they finished as a top five offensive unit.

With the health of the offense improving, paired with the Titans defense being obliterated by injuries, it's probably fair to assume the Chargers will eclipse 30 points in this contest.

I see this game shaking out with the Titans leaning on what they know best – the run game – and having success in doing so. But on the flip-side, I think Herbert and his core of weapons will be able to outproduce the Titans' scoring output.

Prediction: Chargers 34, Titans 24

Chargers 34, Titans 24 2022 game prediction record: 10-3

- Nick Cothrel, Beat Writer

