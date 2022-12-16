Chargers CB Michael Davis Seizing Opportunity to Uplift Pass Defense

Michael Davis spent the last three seasons as one of the Chargers starting cornerbacks. But after an offseason in which the franchise splurged in free agency, bringing aboard the most coveted free agent on the market in cornerback J.C. Jackson, Davis looked poised for a depth role.

As training camp unfolded, Davis turned in a strong performance entering the 2022 season, giving the Chargers coaching staff a strong belief in what he can provide in an emergency situation.

It didn’t take long for Davis to get his number called upon. He was forced back into the starting lineup for the season opener after Jackson underwent ankle surgery that prolonged his debut with the club.

Shortly after Jackson healed from his ankle procedure, he was inserted into his starting role. But in Week 7, a new injury hit Jackson as he ruptured his patella tendon, knocking him out for the year.

That opened the door yet again for Davis to occupy a starting role – this time for the remainder of the season. And in doing so, he's playing some of the best football across his six years as a pro.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley emphasized one area that has played into Davis' best interest has been the physical dynamic to his game.

“He has battled. Really since the bye week, he has done a really nice job for us in pass coverage," Staley said. "He’s challenging and being more physical at the line of scrimmage. I think that we have challenged him to use his hands and get on people and really use that length to steer people.

"Not cushioning and inching, but using those gifts. He is long-armed, strong and experienced. He’s been taking that fight to the opponent and playing with confidence."

Davis has faced some of the game's best pass-catchers in recent weeks. From Davante Adams to Tyreek Hill, he's has battled throughout tough matchups.

Davis has held opponents to a 52% completion percentage when targeted in coverage across 55 attempts, according to Pro Football Focus. His last four games have included just nine receptions for 143 yards.

One of the catches allowed, which has inflated his total, was a 60-yard touchdown from Hill that came together after Davis was tripped up just before the ball arrived in which he was in proper position to make a play. Tough break.

"He's been going against big time receivers week in and week out and he's up for the challenge," Chargers defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill said. "He knows exactly what to do, how to do it with his his size and skill set, and he's making them play on his terms, using his assets of being a long corner that can run and make it tough to get through pass windows. He's really honing in on that."

Davis, now in his second year in Staley's defensive scheme, appears to be putting everything together. Often times, year one of learning a system, can be a lot of understanding the verbiage and processing the fundamentals.

Now with the basics of the scheme familiar to him, Davis is able to play freely.

“I talked about the discovery process a lot. Sometimes, you have to have time on task and I think he has been with us now where he can take all of those coaching points that have kind of been there since the beginning," Staley said. "He can really make them come to life now and I think that he knows how much it can help his game. I think he can see it.

"Sometimes when there is a big transition for you, like a big system transition and then a technique transition, it just takes time. He has really taken on the challenge of playing that style and then taking that style against some great players and just playing them nose-to-nose. I am really pleased with how he has played. As you guys have heard me say, defensively, if your corners play well, you are going to have a chance."

As the Chargers defense has been hit particularly hard with injuries, missing six starters just a week ago, Davis has been a breath of fresh air in how he's seized his opportunity.

The Chargers haven’t had much success stopping the run this season, ranking 31st in the NFL, but they have held opponents to 213 passing yards per game.

The Chargers will host the Titans in Week 15 at SoFi Stadium, where Davis will likely see a steady dose of Robert Woods in coverage.

